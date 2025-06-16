Quintana Roo set to surpass Las Vegas in hotel infrastructure with 150,000 rooms projected

/ Tourism / By

Cancún Playa del Carmen Quintana Roo Tulum

Quintana Roo is on track to rival Las Vegas in hotel capacity, reaching nearly 136,000 rooms in 2025 and projecting 150,000 rooms within five years amid billion-dollar investments.

Quintana Roo’s hotel sector continues its aggressive growth, and state tourism authorities say it may soon rival Las Vegas in terms of total hotel rooms. The Mexican Caribbean state has reached 135,961 hotel rooms as of June 2025 and is expected to surpass 150,000 in the next five years.

According to the state’s Secretary of Tourism (Sedetur), this steady increase puts Quintana Roo on a competitive path with Las Vegas, which currently has around 145,000 hotel rooms. If projections hold, Quintana Roo will become one of the most densely packed hotel destinations in the world.

Nine percent growth in just three years

The “¿Cómo vamos?” (How Are We Doing?) tourism report released this month shows that hotel infrastructure in the state has grown 9.2 percent since June 2022. At that time, Quintana Roo had 124,463 rooms. Over the past three years, developers added 11,468 new rooms, mostly in the state’s northern region.

The growth reflects ongoing confidence in the state’s long-term tourism appeal and its ability to attract both large hotel chains and independent investors. Officials say the trend shows no signs of slowing.

Major projects underway in Costa Mujeres and Playa del Carmen

Two major developments currently underway in the north of the state will add 782 new rooms to the market.

Grupo Posadas is preparing to open the “Devossion by Live Aqua Playa del Carmen” this summer. The all-inclusive resort will feature 314 rooms and marks the group’s continued expansion into the luxury vacation market. Grupo Posadas plans to open 1,100 new hotel rooms across Mexico this year.

Another significant development, known as Proyecto Amaneceres Costa Mujeres, was recently approved by federal environmental authorities (SEMARNAT). The new complex will bring 468 additional rooms to the mainland area of Isla Mujeres, where hotel growth has exploded in recent years. The project, led by Solar Solimanche S.A. de C.V., is part of the Costa Mujeres Tourism Development Master Plan and will be built over five years.

Combined, these two projects represent an estimated investment of 1.3 billion US dollars.

A booming hotel corridor

The northern section of Quintana Roo—including Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Costa Mujeres—remains the engine of hotel growth. Developers are especially focused on the mainland section of Isla Mujeres, which has been earmarked for major expansion in hotel and resort infrastructure.

According to Sedetur, 25,000 hotel rooms are planned for the Costa Mujeres corridor. Of those, 11,000 have already been built and inaugurated, while another 14,000 remain in various stages of development.

This growth is not limited to traditional hotels. The rise in short-term vacation rentals is also playing a major role. More than 1,000 new condo-type properties designed for platforms like Airbnb are under construction or in the planning phase. These accommodations are now a key part of the state’s overall hospitality economy.

Challenges ahead

While the boom is a sign of economic strength, the rapid expansion also brings challenges. Environmentalists have raised concerns about the pace of development in sensitive coastal ecosystems. Infrastructure, including waste management and transportation, may struggle to keep up with the demands of ever-increasing visitor numbers.

Still, government officials are optimistic. They say the tourism sector remains the backbone of the state’s economy and will continue to draw both domestic and international investment.

“Quintana Roo is positioning itself as a global leader in tourism,” a Sedetur spokesperson said. “Matching Las Vegas in hotel infrastructure is not just symbolic—it means more jobs, more revenue, and more international visibility for our destinations.”

What it means for tourism in Mexico

Surpassing Las Vegas in total hotel rooms would mark a major milestone for Mexico’s tourism industry. Las Vegas has long been considered the gold standard of hospitality infrastructure. If Quintana Roo exceeds it, the achievement would signal a shift in global tourism dynamics—placing the Mexican Caribbean alongside the world’s most important tourism centers.

With high-end brands expanding in Playa del Carmen, mega-developments reshaping Costa Mujeres, and a booming short-term rental sector, Quintana Roo is entering a new phase. The state is no longer just a vacation destination—it’s becoming a global hospitality powerhouse.

Quintana Roo is on track to rival Las Vegas in hotel capacity, reaching nearly 136,000 rooms in 2025 and projecting 150 . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • real estate puerto vallartaHow safe is it to buy real estate in Puerto Vallarta? Jalisco’s Real Estate sector at risk: AMPI Warns Informality threatens Jalisco's booming real estate market. AMPI urges mandatory professional standards to protect consumers and secure investor trust. The president of AMPI Guadalajara, Karen Julieta Correa Cabrales, has raised alarms over the high level of informality in the region's real estate market. She warns that this lack of regulation is jeopardizing both consumer security and…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • no-kings-day-protest-mexico-city-2025Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and…
  • no kings dayU.S. Citizens in Puerto Vallarta to hold “No Kings Day” Protest Today U.S. citizens in Puerto Vallarta will join a global “No Kings Day” protest today, denouncing Trump’s immigration raids and defending democratic norms. U.S. citizens residing overseas will gather today in Puerto Vallarta to participate in a global “No Kings Day” protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement actions, particularly recent raids in Los Angeles, organizers…
  • tropical-storm-warning-cabo-corrientes-dalilaTropical Storm Warning Issued for Cabo Corrientes as Dalila Strengthens Offshore Cabo Corrientes is now under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Dalila strengthens. Residents should prepare for heavy rain, strong winds, and hazardous surf conditions. Residents of Cabo Corrientes woke up to more urgent storm news Saturday as NOAA upgraded the area from a tropical storm watch to a tropical storm warning, signaling that…
  • security-reinforced-baja-california-mass-grave-homicidesAuthorities bolster security at Baja California Sur border after mass grave discovery Security heightened at Baja California’s border with Baja California Sur after eight bodies found in Bahía de los Ángeles. Recent homicides in Ensenada also prompt targeted state response. Authorities in Baja California have stepped up security along the state's southern border following the discovery of a mass grave containing eight bodies in the coastal town…
  • cancun-sargassum-arrival-cleanup-effortsCancun sargassum arrival prompts cleanup efforts on beaches Tourism in Cancun faces challenges as the Cancun sargassum arrival brings tons of seaweed ashore, but authorities ramp up cleanup with barriers, machinery and 7,500 meters of booms to keep prime beaches clear. Despite a record influx of sargassum, local officials and private operators in Cancun are intensifying cleanup operations to preserve the city’s beach…
  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • sargassum-home-built-for-elderly-couple-cancunSargassum Bricks Give Elderly Couple in Cancún a New Home After 50 years together and living in poverty, an elderly couple in Cancún received a sustainable home built from sargassum bricks thanks to a local entrepreneur. For over five decades, Doña Lolita and Don Chinito have shared a life together in Cancún, carving out an existence on the margins of society. The elderly couple, both…
  • When do you have to turn your clock back in MexicoMexico to Reduce Workweek to 40 Hours by 2030 in Phased Labor Reform Mexico will gradually reduce its workweek from 48 to 40 hours starting in 2026, aiming for full implementation by 2030. Labor forums begin June 19. Mexico is preparing to reduce its standard workweek from 48 to 40 hours by 2030 under a labor reform pushed by President Claudia Sheinbaum’s incoming administration. The proposal, aimed at…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top