Quintana Roo set to surpass Las Vegas in hotel infrastructure with 150,000 rooms projected

Quintana Roo is on track to rival Las Vegas in hotel capacity, reaching nearly 136,000 rooms in 2025 and projecting 150,000 rooms within five years amid billion-dollar investments.

Quintana Roo’s hotel sector continues its aggressive growth, and state tourism authorities say it may soon rival Las Vegas in terms of total hotel rooms. The Mexican Caribbean state has reached 135,961 hotel rooms as of June 2025 and is expected to surpass 150,000 in the next five years.

According to the state’s Secretary of Tourism (Sedetur), this steady increase puts Quintana Roo on a competitive path with Las Vegas, which currently has around 145,000 hotel rooms. If projections hold, Quintana Roo will become one of the most densely packed hotel destinations in the world.

Nine percent growth in just three years

The “¿Cómo vamos?” (How Are We Doing?) tourism report released this month shows that hotel infrastructure in the state has grown 9.2 percent since June 2022. At that time, Quintana Roo had 124,463 rooms. Over the past three years, developers added 11,468 new rooms, mostly in the state’s northern region.

The growth reflects ongoing confidence in the state’s long-term tourism appeal and its ability to attract both large hotel chains and independent investors. Officials say the trend shows no signs of slowing.

Major projects underway in Costa Mujeres and Playa del Carmen

Two major developments currently underway in the north of the state will add 782 new rooms to the market.

Grupo Posadas is preparing to open the “Devossion by Live Aqua Playa del Carmen” this summer. The all-inclusive resort will feature 314 rooms and marks the group’s continued expansion into the luxury vacation market. Grupo Posadas plans to open 1,100 new hotel rooms across Mexico this year.

Another significant development, known as Proyecto Amaneceres Costa Mujeres, was recently approved by federal environmental authorities (SEMARNAT). The new complex will bring 468 additional rooms to the mainland area of Isla Mujeres, where hotel growth has exploded in recent years. The project, led by Solar Solimanche S.A. de C.V., is part of the Costa Mujeres Tourism Development Master Plan and will be built over five years.

Combined, these two projects represent an estimated investment of 1.3 billion US dollars.

A booming hotel corridor

The northern section of Quintana Roo—including Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Costa Mujeres—remains the engine of hotel growth. Developers are especially focused on the mainland section of Isla Mujeres, which has been earmarked for major expansion in hotel and resort infrastructure.

According to Sedetur, 25,000 hotel rooms are planned for the Costa Mujeres corridor. Of those, 11,000 have already been built and inaugurated, while another 14,000 remain in various stages of development.

This growth is not limited to traditional hotels. The rise in short-term vacation rentals is also playing a major role. More than 1,000 new condo-type properties designed for platforms like Airbnb are under construction or in the planning phase. These accommodations are now a key part of the state’s overall hospitality economy.

Challenges ahead

While the boom is a sign of economic strength, the rapid expansion also brings challenges. Environmentalists have raised concerns about the pace of development in sensitive coastal ecosystems. Infrastructure, including waste management and transportation, may struggle to keep up with the demands of ever-increasing visitor numbers.

Still, government officials are optimistic. They say the tourism sector remains the backbone of the state’s economy and will continue to draw both domestic and international investment.

“Quintana Roo is positioning itself as a global leader in tourism,” a Sedetur spokesperson said. “Matching Las Vegas in hotel infrastructure is not just symbolic—it means more jobs, more revenue, and more international visibility for our destinations.”

What it means for tourism in Mexico

Surpassing Las Vegas in total hotel rooms would mark a major milestone for Mexico’s tourism industry. Las Vegas has long been considered the gold standard of hospitality infrastructure. If Quintana Roo exceeds it, the achievement would signal a shift in global tourism dynamics—placing the Mexican Caribbean alongside the world’s most important tourism centers.

With high-end brands expanding in Playa del Carmen, mega-developments reshaping Costa Mujeres, and a booming short-term rental sector, Quintana Roo is entering a new phase. The state is no longer just a vacation destination—it’s becoming a global hospitality powerhouse.