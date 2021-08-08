Rare shark encounter in Puerto Vallarta

Having a shark prowling off the shores of Playas Camarones, in Puerto Vallarta, is a rare sight indeed, but today that is exactly what put sunbathers and tourists on alert.

For several minutes, the shark patrolled the shores of Puerto Vallarta, causing swimmers in the area to evacuate the water.

It seemed that the curiosity of the shark and tourists was a mutual feeling, as witnesses stayed on the beach and the shark seemed willing to get closer to the shore.

The shark encounter was captured on video by a couple of women having lunch at Mangos Beach Club, where the shark caught the hearts of everyone.

After swimming too close to shore, the shark was stranded in the sand, requiring intervention from Civil Protection in the area.

According to the report, Civil Protection, with the assistance of lifeguards, was able to return the shark to the waters, with the assistance of Jóse Manuel Castillón and his small boat that normally offers parachute rides over the bay.

Authorities observed an injury to the tail of the shark but determined it did not put the shark at risk, and released the shark 500 meters out in the bay, hoping a return visit would be avoided.

The shark measured 1.15 meters in length.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN