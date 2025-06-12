Realty One Group expansion in western Mexico spurs fresh real estate competition from Puerto Vallarta to Tijuana

Realty One Group has officially launched operations in western Mexico with its new division, Realty One Group Baja & Pacific México, marking a transformative entry into the country’s real estate market.

Unlike traditional franchise models that rely on high royalties and restrictive rules, the firm replaces proportional royalties with a flat per-transaction fee. This approach offers franchisees greater financial freedom and pairs with a commission structure that allocates up to 90 percent of earnings to agents.

The initial rollout targets seven strategic western and northwestern states — Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, and Colima — regions known for robust real estate activity, strong tourism appeal, and significant foreign investment. Data from Mexico’s Sociedad Hipotecaria Federal show these states among the nation’s fastest in property value growth, led by Baja California Sur’s 14.7 percent rise and Baja California’s 13.1 percent gain. By challenging entrenched franchise norms and offering more lucrative terms for agents, Realty One Group aims to set a new benchmark in Mexico’s property sector and build a network defined by professionalism and innovation.

Founded in Las Vegas in 2005 by CEO Kuba Jewgieniew, Realty One Group began as a single office with just a few dozen REALTORS®. Since then, it has grown into one of the fastest-expanding franchisors in real estate, with over 20,000 affiliated agents operating across more than 450 offices in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and more than 20 countries worldwide. Its so-called “UNBrokerage” model disrupts conventional practices by putting agent profitability and autonomy at the forefront, supported by proprietary technology (zONE), comprehensive coaching through ONE University, and a branded “COOLTURE” that emphasizes collaboration and community.

Realty One Group has repeatedly been recognized for its growth and stability. Entrepreneur magazine named it the No. 1 real estate brand on its Franchise 500® list for the fourth consecutive year in January 2025. The company has also earned titles such as Top Recession-Proof Franchise, Top Low-Cost Franchise, and Top Franchise for Women from Franchise Business Review, underscoring its resilience and appeal across diverse markets.

The Mexican launch builds on the firm’s global momentum. In September 2024, Realty One Group International announced its first entry into Mexico with franchise owner Marco Fernandez, focusing initially on the Yucatán Peninsula’s Campeche, Quintana Roo, and Yucatán states. The recent expansion into Baja & Pacific México represents a broader strategic push into high-growth western regions, tapping into booming tourism hubs and rapidly appreciating coastal properties.

Local leadership will be critical to success. Realty One Group Baja & Pacific México plans to leverage the expertise of seasoned brokers and investors familiar with Mexico’s unique regulatory landscape. The flat-fee, high-commission model is expected to attract top talent disillusioned by traditional brokerages’ restrictive splits and mandatory royalty percentages. By removing barriers and aligning incentives, the company aims to foster a high-performance culture where agents can reinvest earnings in marketing, technology, and client outreach.

Analysts note that Mexico’s residential market is at an inflection point. Rising domestic incomes, repatriated investments, and sustained U.S. buyer interest in coastal and resort properties have created unprecedented demand. The flexibility of Realty One Group’s franchise terms may accelerate the rollout of new offices, enabling rapid scaling to meet this demand. Moreover, the firm’s digital platforms and training infrastructure could streamline compliance with local laws on land use, titles, and disclosures.

Beyond immediate growth prospects, Realty One Group views Mexico as a springboard for further Latin American expansion. The success of the Baja & Pacific model could inform future entries into markets like Colombia, Peru, and Chile, where similar dynamics of tourism-driven development and expatriate investment prevail. For now, the firm’s priority is to establish a robust presence in its seven target states, recruit top-performing agents, and demonstrate proof of concept under Mexican market conditions.