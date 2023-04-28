Record-Breaking Attendance Expected at Vallarta Pride 2023 for 10th Anniversary

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta has become a renowned international tourist destination for the LGBTQ+ community, where individuals can freely express themselves. This year, in continued efforts to demand respect for their rights and recognition of their freedoms, the tenth edition of Vallarta Pride will take place on May 17th. Organizers anticipate a record attendance of 20,000 national and international tourists.

“Vallarta Pride is an extremely important event for Puerto Vallarta. This year, more than 50 companies will participate, and we expect 20,000 national and international tourists, resulting in significant economic benefits for the area. In May, high hotel occupancy rates coincide with various events, including festivals, congresses, and Vallarta Pride,” said Luis Villaseñor, Director of the Puerto Vallarta Trust.

The LGBTQ+ community in Puerto Vallarta has been hosting Pride events since 2005 to promote equality, recognition, and normalization. This year, organizers aim to encapsulate that spirit in Vallarta Pride.

Javier Jimenez, president of Vallarta Pride, emphasized that the 10th edition will feature fashion, culture, sports, parties, and fun. Over 20 invited artists and speakers will participate, along with a fashion show by Mexican designer Benito Santos.

During the press conference, Benito Santos announced an unprecedented collection themed “Be Proud of Your Nature,” focused on the LGBTQ+ community and featuring their representative colors. Santos’ collection is designed for inclusion, with models from the community and diverse individuals participating, breaking away from traditional fashion design and catwalk stereotypes.

Vallarta Pride 2023, “Be Proud of Your Nature,” will take place from May 17 to 28. The event calendar includes Miss Vallarta PRIDE, the 6K COLORS “United by the Colors of Diversity” race, art exhibitions featuring prominent national and international artists, conferences, a Mexican Kermes PARADE with the theme “Nature” Block Party, and a Drag Derby (drag race in heels), among other events aimed at expressing themselves and continuing the fight for their rights and freedoms.