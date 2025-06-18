Regional Autism Care Center Coming to Puerto Vallarta

Regional Autism Care Center Puerto Vallarta will join three others in Jalisco to offer dignified care and family support for children and adults up to 60 years old.

Puerto Vallarta will soon welcome a new Regional Autism Care Center as part of a four-site network across Jalisco dedicated to professional care and family support for people diagnosed or suspected of having autism. María Elena Villa, president of the Jalisco DIF System, announced plans for centers in Tepatitlán de Morelos, Lagos de Moreno, Ciudad Guzmán, and Puerto Vallarta, each designed to serve up to 400 children and adults up to 60 years old.

Villa explained that the cornerstone for the first site in Tepatitlán de Morelos was laid three weeks ago, marking the start of construction. That facility is on track to welcome its first clients by November. After its completion, work will move to Lagos de Moreno, then Ciudad Guzmán, and finally Puerto Vallarta. Exact budgets and timelines for the remaining centers remain under review.

Autism spectrum disorder affects approximately 1 in 100 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Early intervention and ongoing support can dramatically improve communication, social skills, and quality of life. These new centers will offer evidence-based therapies such as applied behavior analysis, speech therapy, and occupational therapy, alongside social skills workshops and family counseling.

Families in Puerto Vallarta and surrounding communities often face long waits and travel for specialized autism services. The new center will fill a critical gap by offering local access to qualified professionals trained in autism care. Villa emphasized the importance of creating respectful environments where people with autism receive tailored support and families gain tools to navigate daily challenges.

“We want every minor and adult in Jalisco to have the right to dignified care close to home,” Villa said. “These centers will not only provide therapy but also guidance for families to build stronger support networks.” Each center will include sensory-friendly spaces, group activity rooms, and consultation offices for psychologists, therapists, and social workers.

Beyond hands-on therapies, the centers will host workshops on autism awareness for teachers, health workers, and community members. Increased understanding can reduce stigma and foster inclusive schools and workplaces. Experts note that integrating autism education into broader social services helps communities recognize strengths and adapt environments to diverse needs.

Many adults with autism struggle to find vocational training and employment opportunities. The Jalisco DIF plan includes career counseling and job-readiness programs for adults up to age 60. These efforts aim to promote independence and reduce social isolation. By offering a continuum of care from early childhood through adulthood, the network hopes to support long-term well-being.

Autism care in Mexico has grown in recent years, but demand continues to outpace available services. Public-private partnerships have expanded access in major cities, yet rural and coastal regions often lag behind. The new Jalisco centers represent a significant public investment in disability services, aligning with national goals to improve inclusive care.

Community advocates applaud the announcement but stress the need for transparent timelines and sustainable funding. Parents who travel weekly for therapy see hope in a local center but urge authorities to prioritize staffing and training. “Having a center here will save families time and resources,” said one mother from Lagos de Moreno. “It will make a real difference if it opens on schedule and maintains high standards.”

As the project progresses, local DIF offices will share updates and open consultations for residents to suggest services and programs. Health officials expect construction in Puerto Vallarta to begin in the coming months, with detailed plans and investment figures to follow. In the meantime, families can register interest and receive information about programs scheduled for 2026.

The Regional Autism Care Center Puerto Vallarta will join a growing network dedicated to professional, compassionate support for the autism community and their families, paving the way for more inclusive opportunities across Jalisco.

