Regional Autism Care Center Coming to Puerto Vallarta

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

Regional Autism Care Center Puerto Vallarta will join three others in Jalisco to offer dignified care and family support for children and adults up to 60 years old.

Puerto Vallarta will soon welcome a new Regional Autism Care Center as part of a four-site network across Jalisco dedicated to professional care and family support for people diagnosed or suspected of having autism. María Elena Villa, president of the Jalisco DIF System, announced plans for centers in Tepatitlán de Morelos, Lagos de Moreno, Ciudad Guzmán, and Puerto Vallarta, each designed to serve up to 400 children and adults up to 60 years old.

Villa explained that the cornerstone for the first site in Tepatitlán de Morelos was laid three weeks ago, marking the start of construction. That facility is on track to welcome its first clients by November. After its completion, work will move to Lagos de Moreno, then Ciudad Guzmán, and finally Puerto Vallarta. Exact budgets and timelines for the remaining centers remain under review.

Autism spectrum disorder affects approximately 1 in 100 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Early intervention and ongoing support can dramatically improve communication, social skills, and quality of life. These new centers will offer evidence-based therapies such as applied behavior analysis, speech therapy, and occupational therapy, alongside social skills workshops and family counseling.

Families in Puerto Vallarta and surrounding communities often face long waits and travel for specialized autism services. The new center will fill a critical gap by offering local access to qualified professionals trained in autism care. Villa emphasized the importance of creating respectful environments where people with autism receive tailored support and families gain tools to navigate daily challenges.

“We want every minor and adult in Jalisco to have the right to dignified care close to home,” Villa said. “These centers will not only provide therapy but also guidance for families to build stronger support networks.” Each center will include sensory-friendly spaces, group activity rooms, and consultation offices for psychologists, therapists, and social workers.

Beyond hands-on therapies, the centers will host workshops on autism awareness for teachers, health workers, and community members. Increased understanding can reduce stigma and foster inclusive schools and workplaces. Experts note that integrating autism education into broader social services helps communities recognize strengths and adapt environments to diverse needs.

Many adults with autism struggle to find vocational training and employment opportunities. The Jalisco DIF plan includes career counseling and job-readiness programs for adults up to age 60. These efforts aim to promote independence and reduce social isolation. By offering a continuum of care from early childhood through adulthood, the network hopes to support long-term well-being.

Autism care in Mexico has grown in recent years, but demand continues to outpace available services. Public-private partnerships have expanded access in major cities, yet rural and coastal regions often lag behind. The new Jalisco centers represent a significant public investment in disability services, aligning with national goals to improve inclusive care.

Community advocates applaud the announcement but stress the need for transparent timelines and sustainable funding. Parents who travel weekly for therapy see hope in a local center but urge authorities to prioritize staffing and training. “Having a center here will save families time and resources,” said one mother from Lagos de Moreno. “It will make a real difference if it opens on schedule and maintains high standards.”

As the project progresses, local DIF offices will share updates and open consultations for residents to suggest services and programs. Health officials expect construction in Puerto Vallarta to begin in the coming months, with detailed plans and investment figures to follow. In the meantime, families can register interest and receive information about programs scheduled for 2026.

The Regional Autism Care Center Puerto Vallarta will join a growing network dedicated to professional, compassionate support for the autism community and their families, paving the way for more inclusive opportunities across Jalisco.

Spanish version

Regional Autism Care Center Puerto Vallarta will join three others in Jalisco to offer dignified care and family support for children and . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • huracan-erick-2025-mexico-peligroHurricane Erick Becomes Eastern Pacific’s Strongest Cyclone of 2025, Eyes Mexico’s Southwest Coast Hurricane Erick rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 season and threatening southwestern Mexico with dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. This story is available in Spanish: El huracán Erick se fortalece rápidamente y amenaza la costa suroeste de México The 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season continues to surge…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • Queretaro rainsRain washes away 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués Rains from Tropical Storm Dalila caused flooding and landslides that damaged 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués. A 30 million peso contingency fund has been activated. Tropical Storm Dalila left a trail of destruction across the metropolitan region of Querétaro, with heavy rains causing flooding and landslides that affected at least 71 homes in…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top