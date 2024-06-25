Residents and Merchants Block Roads in Puerto Vallarta Demanding Completion of Street Repairs

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a significant act of protest, residents and merchants from San Salvador Street in Puerto Vallarta blocked the intersection of San Salvador Street and Mexico Avenue today, calling on municipal authorities to fulfill their promises to complete the road repairs. The incomplete repairs have rendered the street nearly impassable, adversely affecting the local businesses and the daily lives of residents.
