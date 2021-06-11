Riviera Nayarit inspires designers and artists

Since its inception, Mexico’s Pacific Treasure has captured the imagination of fashion designers, architects, and other artists. The destination’s untamed nature, its luxury, and its casual yet elegant ambiance have been exceptionally inspiring.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

One of Riviera Nayarit’s many fans is renowned Jalisco designer Benito Santos. He recently presented his Sayulita Cruise 2021 collection, inspired by the colors and vibrancy of Nayarit’s Pueblo Mágico.

According to the designer, Sayulita Cruise 2021 “is meant to be timeless and perfect for a vacation; it’s clothing to relax in, to be comfortable and at ease, but always chic.”

This bohemian or “hippie chic” vibe of the coastal town is precisely what captured the designer’s attention. He has created garments for men and women that are easy to wear, combine, and style in warm or temperate climates, with a color palette that includes turquoise, rosewood, and mustard mixed with classic black and white, and even a few prints “to brighten up the garments a bit.” Benito Santos also created a series of shoes and bags that perfectly match Sayulita’s carefree style to complement the outfits.

In addition to Benito Santos, and thanks to the rise of global media in recent years, Sayulita has inspired many other designers who have created bikinis, beachwear, day or evening dresses, and even shoes and huaraches.

In 2015, British designers Georgina Chapman and Karen Craig of New York fashion house Marchesa, in collaboration with The St. Regis Hotels & Resorts (currently under the Marriott International brand), launched their Marchesa Bridal Capsule Collection. The collection included a spectacular wedding dress inspired by Punta Mita, home of The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, that captured the spirit and essence of the place.

Fashion designer Aline Moreno presented her “Ritual” collection in 2016, inspired by the Riviera Nayarit. It featured beautiful and original designs highlighting the Huichol culture, such as the peyote, the Eye of God, and deer.

In 2017, designer Tori Praver launched two one-piece swimsuit designs, ideal for surfing. Similarly, Reformation, a womenswear brand with an eco-conscious sense, designed a short, floral print dress that was a complete success. And designer Yuki Matsuda, in collaboration with Chamula, a brand that works with hand-woven huarache designs by Mexican artisans, launched a traditional huarache sold under the Madewell label.

Over the past decade, other brands such as Lane Crawford, Anna Kosturova, Billabong, Tutto Per Cucinare, Fashiola, Hollister, and Athleta have launched bikinis, beachwear, handbags, shoes, and even backpacks inspired by the Riviera Nayarit’s style.

“Not only tourism, but the fashion world has also focused on this destination for inspiration and design. We’re proud that the Riviera Nayarit’s luxury and nature have made it onto the catwalks through this collection,” said Marc Murphy, general director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau.

###

The Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Bahía de Banderas Hotel and Motel Association (AHMBB) work tirelessly to jointly promote the region with the support of the Government of the State of Nayarit through its Tourism Promotion Trust (Fiprotur).