Roslyn spares Puerto Vallarta, leaves three dead and damage in Nayarit

Three people died due to Hurricane Roslyn, which made landfall yesterday as a category 3 in the community of Santa Cruz, municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla, Nayarit, and was later downgraded to a tropical storm and later to a depression.

A 74-year-old man was killed in the town of Mexcaltitan de Santiago Ixcuintla when a beam fell on his head, Nayarit state’s Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection announced. Also, a 39-year-old woman died when a fence collapsed in the state’s Rosamorada district.

In addition, a police officer died of a heart attack while rescuing people trapped in their vehicles in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas.

The storm took down dozens of trees and caused landslides on highways in Santiago Ixcuintla, Compostela, Acaponeta, San Blas, Tepic, and Bahía de Banderas; Almost 151,000 people were left without electricity in Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa, reported the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

In Nayarit, 96 percent of the coastal communities were left without service, but yesterday afternoon the supply was resumed in more than a third of the localities.

CFE deployed 1,585 electricians, 226 cranes, 505 vehicles, 38 emergency plants, 21 lighting towers, and three helicopters, especially in the north of the state.

In Santiago Ixcuintla, 1,106 inhabitants of the towns of La Boca de Camichín, Los Corchos, El Sesteo, Villa Hidalgo, and Las Haciendas were transferred to shelters. The authorities suspended classes at all levels until Tuesday.

The president of the Boca de Camichín oyster cooperative, Guadalupe Vázquez, said that the farms were lost; the winds wiped out hundreds of tons of shellfish.

The baseball stadiums in the municipalities of Tecuala and Acaponeta suffered severe damage to their metal structures and tin roofs, which flew off.

In Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Civil Protection reported calm and classes will resume today, Monday, reported the Ministry of Education. The Gustavo Díaz Ordaz airport resumed operations yesterday at 11 in the morning.

Roslyn brought light to regular showers with gusty winds and high waves; At least eight trees fell, four vehicles were stranded and seven craft, a few clothing and jewelry stores were damaged, and slight damage to the Malecón.

In Mazatlán, Sinaloa, 58 inhabitants of the community of La Concha, on the banks of the Las Cañas River, took refuge in shelters in Escuinapa.

Authorities of the latter municipality ruled out that the Las Cañas river overflows its banks; however, they warned that runoff from the mountains could be a risk to the population.

The Pacific Hydrometeorological Information Center reported that Roslyn, already a tropical depression, was located in Coahuila territory and would dissipate in the early hours of Monday.

