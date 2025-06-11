Royal Caribbean Purchases Quintana Roo Port for Mega Project ‘Perfect Day Mexico’

Royal Caribbean Mahahual port acquisition marks a $821M investment to transform Mahahual into a Caribbean cruise hub with the Perfect Day Mexico park, creating thousands of jobs and boosting regional tourism.

Royal Caribbean Group today finalized the purchase of the port of Mahahual and 34 adjacent properties in Quintana Roo, Mexico, for US $221.3 million, laying the groundwork for its ambitious “Perfect Day Mexico” development. The acquisition, approved by Mexican authorities earlier this week, represents the cruise line’s first major port infrastructure investment in the country and signals a new era for Caribbean tourism on the Mexican coast.

The Miami-based company plans to pour an additional US $600 million into the site to build a state-of-the-art water park, hotels, retail areas and shore-excursion facilities. In total, the project’s outlay will reach US $821.3 million, positioning Mahahual as a prime stop on Caribbean cruise itineraries and tapping into Mexico’s fast-growing leisure market.

Royal Caribbean expects the development to quadruple annual passenger traffic in Mahahual within ten years—rising from roughly 1 million to nearly 4 million cruise arrivals. The company forecasts that over the project’s 22-year lifespan, it will generate more than US $10.6 billion in economic impact, spurring sales, supply-chain growth and national GDP gains.

Alongside the investment, Royal Caribbean pledged to uphold strict environmental standards. Plans call for using renewable energy, treating wastewater and preserving half of the site as green space. The company also committed to public infrastructure upgrades, including road improvements and a dedicated station linking the development to the Tren Maya railway.

In a recent New York forum, Kara Wallace, Royal Caribbean’s global marketing director, highlighted Mexico’s cultural appeal. “The nation’s vitality—its food, art and music—draws our guests in search of authentic experiences. For many U.S. travelers, Mexico ranks as a top international destination,” she said.

What Perfect Day Mexico Will Offer

Slated to open in fall 2027, the waterfront complex will span more than 80 hectares and feature:

Loco Waterpark: Over 30 slides across five towers, including El Jaguar’s Peak—a dual-slide tower rising more than 170 feet, billed as the longest “water coaster” ride in the Americas.

Over 30 slides across five towers, including El Jaguar’s Peak—a dual-slide tower rising more than 170 feet, billed as the longest “water coaster” ride in the Americas. Splash Cove: The world’s longest lazy river, with multiple entry points, floating bars and a “rapid” section featuring unexpected turns and waves.

The world’s longest lazy river, with multiple entry points, floating bars and a “rapid” section featuring unexpected turns and waves. Family Zone: Splashaway Bay, with kid-friendly slides and private cabanas.

Splashaway Bay, with kid-friendly slides and private cabanas. Adult Retreat: The Hideaway, an 18+ district offering a pool, swim-up bar, DJ sets and private party cabanas.

The Hideaway, an 18+ district offering a pool, swim-up bar, DJ sets and private party cabanas. Costa Beach Club: Exclusive beach access, infinity pool and premium dining, plus private cabanas with dedicated attendants.

Exclusive beach access, infinity pool and premium dining, plus private cabanas with dedicated attendants. Chill Beach: Nearly three kilometers of white-sand shoreline with loungers and towels provided.

Nearly three kilometers of white-sand shoreline with loungers and towels provided. Fiesta Plaza: A vibrant welcome area with live music, dance and the world’s largest sombrero landmark at the Tipsy Sombrero bar.

Job Creation and Local Impact

Sources close to the deal say the project will create more than 8,800 permanent jobs once operational, plus 1,000 construction roles. The initiative aims to foster skills development among local workers and drive community programs through an on-site center and training campus.

Leadership Update

Alongside the Mahahual announcement, Royal Caribbean confirmed that Richard Fain will step down as board chair in Q4 2025, remaining on the board in an advisory capacity. Jason Liberty, current CEO, will succeed Fain as chair, while John Brock joins as independent board director, bringing experience from Coca-Cola Enterprises and InBev.

With its Mahahual acquisition and “Perfect Day Mexico” rollout, Royal Caribbean stakes a claim as a pioneer in Mexico’s cruise-tourism infrastructure. The $821 million commitment underscores the sector’s confidence in Mexico’s Caribbean coast and charts a course for sustainable, high-value growth in the region.