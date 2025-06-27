Russian woman arrested in CDMX for threatening elderly husband with machete

A Russian woman was arrested in Cuajimalpa, Mexico City, after allegedly threatening her elderly husband with a machete during a domestic dispute.

Police in Mexico City arrested a Russian woman accused of threatening her elderly husband with a machete during a domestic dispute at a residential complex in the Cuajimalpa de Morelos borough.

The incident occurred on Laureles Street in the upscale Bosque de las Lomas neighborhood, prompting a rapid police response after a report of domestic violence was filed. Officers from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) arrived at the scene to find an elderly man who claimed that his wife had verbally insulted, physically assaulted, and ultimately threatened him with a sharp weapon following a heated argument.

Upon conducting a search of the premises, police located the woman in question, who was in possession of a machete measuring approximately 15 centimeters in length. At the request of the victim, the officers proceeded to arrest the suspect in accordance with established police protocols.

Authorities identified the woman and read her constitutional rights before placing her at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, where her legal status will be determined as the investigation continues.

The SSC emphasized the importance of responding quickly and firmly to all cases of domestic violence and reiterated its call for residents to report any form of abuse or situations that may compromise the physical safety of individuals in the community.

While further details about the couple’s relationship and the nature of the dispute remain undisclosed, the case has raised concerns about the ongoing issue of domestic violence within households across the capital.

The SSC continues to encourage anyone experiencing or witnessing violence at home to use available emergency lines or approach authorities to ensure timely intervention and support.