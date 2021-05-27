San Blas Pier: More than the inspiration for a song by one of Latin America’s top artists

She said goodbye to her love, he left on a boat from the San Blas Pier, he swore that he would return and soaked in tears she swore that she would wait … Thus began the already mythical song by Maná, one of Latin America’s top recording artists, a song that tells us the sad story repeated around the world on piers, a sailor who left never to return and a woman who always waited for him.

San Blas is a historic town in Riviera Nayarit, 35 kilometers north of Rincón de Guayabidos and 160 kilometers from Puerto Vallarta, a paradisiacal area of ​​the world and of Mexico that is not overcrowded.

When you arrive at the San Blas pier after having walked the town and marveling at its colonial buildings and large estates, do not think that you are just evoking a song because the story that Maná tells is real, it is the story of Rebeca Méndez Jiménez, a merchant who days before her wedding received the saddest news: her fiancé had died in a shipwreck; Legend has it (in these stories you never know where reality ends and myth begins) that since then Rebeca walked every afternoon on the San Blas dock dressed as a bride and waiting for her lover.

But fear not, you will not be saddened because the San Blas pier is a lively place among palm trees and a crystal-clear sea full of great gastronomic surprises that will allow you to taste traditional Mexican dishes prepared with fresh fish from San Blas itself.

In addition, the environment of San Blas is scandalous, a natural paradise: mangroves, natural estuaries where more than 300 migratory birds arrive each year, the La Tovara natural park with its freshwater spring and its navigable channels, and its orchids!

There are 320 kilometers of Riviera Nayarit coast offering up to 23 towns to discover, including San Blas and the famous pier; a truly magnificent destination.

More information on Riviera Nayarit Tourism