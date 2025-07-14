Judge Allows San Cristóbal–Palenque Highway to Move Forward Despite Indigenous Opposition

July 14, 2025
, ,

A federal judge in Chiapas denied an injunction to halt the San Cristóbal–Palenque highway project, sparking criticism from Indigenous groups over the lack of consultation and environmental transparency.

A First District Court judge in Chiapas has denied a suspension request that sought to halt construction on the controversial San Cristóbal de las Casas–Palenque highway, a major infrastructure project that has faced fierce resistance from Indigenous communities concerned about its environmental and cultural impact.

The decision, handed down by Judge Doris Yadira Ponce Figueroa, means construction of the highway may continue despite legal challenges and growing calls for proper consultation. Lawyers representing the affected Indigenous communities stated that the court dismissed their arguments on procedural grounds without weighing the substance of their claims.

Legal Decision Leaves Communities “Defenseless”

According to groups backing the injunction, the court ruled that the plaintiffs failed to prove an alleged omission by government authorities. They argue, however, that the burden of proving whether the government adequately informed communities about the project should rest with the authorities—not the Indigenous residents whose territories and lives will be impacted.

“At this time, the District Court’s decisions denying the provisional and definitive suspensions leave Indigenous communities defenseless,” said the plaintiffs’ legal team in a statement. “They allow the highway to continue without providing affected people with accurate and adequate information about the details of the project or its impact on their territories and culture.”

Review Appeal Still Pending

Despite the ruling, the fight is not over. The complainants have filed a review appeal, which is now pending before the Circuit Collegiate Court on Administrative Matters of the State of Chiapas. This appeal challenges the judge’s denial of the definitive suspension, and could result in a different outcome if the higher court finds merit in the plaintiffs’ arguments.

The appeal is considered critical by legal observers, not only for its potential to stop construction temporarily or permanently, but also for its implications on Indigenous rights and environmental protections in Mexico.

Protesters Decry “Irreparable Damage”

For Indigenous communities and their legal advocates, the stakes go far beyond legal technicalities. They argue that the construction of the highway represents “irreparable damage to the territory and the environment.” They say the court’s refusal to recognize the link between environmental destruction and the lack of access to timely, transparent information during the consultation process sets a dangerous precedent.

They criticized the court for failing to explore the core legal and constitutional issues at play. “The judge dismissed the case without examining the merits, claiming that the decree used to regulate consultations on megaprojects doesn’t, by itself, violate Indigenous rights,” said one advocate.

In parallel proceedings, a second district judge, Ana Luisa Mendoza Álvarez, also rejected an injunction focused on the decree that defines guidelines for consultations. Critics say her ruling ignored how the decree fails to meet basic international human rights standards. “A decision made by a show of hands by people outside the affected communities, without real dialogue or information sessions, cannot be considered a legitimate consultation,” the groups emphasized.

National and International Support Grows

The legal battle over the San Cristóbal–Palenque highway has garnered widespread national and international attention. A total of 12,516 Indigenous individuals from municipalities that stand to be affected have signed a Declaration of Territories Free of Megaprojects. The declaration is backed by 429 individuals and 33 civil society and academic organizations from 25 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Argentina, and Brazil.

These groups accuse the state government, led by Governor Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar, of failing to properly inform the public, omitting the Environmental Impact Statement, and violating constitutional and international norms on Indigenous consultation.

“The government cannot impose development projects without asking whether Indigenous peoples want them. Maybe they would rather have schools or hospitals. Were they ever asked?” said one statement.

The declaration also expresses solidarity with local efforts to halt the project and protect what Indigenous residents describe as sacred territory. Supporters insist that the highway, despite being branded as progress, would instead disrupt ecosystems, displace communities, and erode cultural traditions that have existed for generations.

Broader Implications for Megaprojects in Mexico

The ruling arrives amid broader national debates about megaprojects in Mexico, including the Tren Maya and other large-scale infrastructure developments. Indigenous activists and environmental defenders argue that while these projects are often marketed as tools for economic growth, they frequently bypass the very communities they are supposed to benefit, and rarely include meaningful consultation.

Legal analysts say the case in Chiapas could serve as a test of Mexico’s commitment to Indigenous self-determination and environmental governance. “This was a missed opportunity for the courts to create new and important jurisprudence on the right to development and consultation,” said one human rights lawyer.

As the review appeal advances through the courts, construction on the San Cristóbal–Palenque highway continues. For now, Indigenous communities in Chiapas remain locked in a struggle—not just over a highway, but over the right to determine their own future.



Trending News on PVDN

  • baja-california-sur-tourism-growthBaja California Sur tourism growth continues despite recent violent events Baja California Sur tourism growth remains strong as nearly two million visitors arrive in early 2025, driven by safety measures and solid hotel occupancy rates. Baja California Sur has seen Baja California Sur tourism growth gather pace in the first half of 2025, drawing nearly two million visitors despite isolated reports of violence. According to…
  • cables-underground-plan-cdmxMexico City Telecommunications Law mandates companies to bury cables underground Mexico City’s new Telecommunications Law mandates burying overhead cables to improve safety, streamline connectivity, and enhance the urban image with a comprehensive cables underground plan. On Thursday, July 10, 2025, Mexico City took a decisive step to modernize its urban landscape and bolster public safety by approving a new Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law that requires…
  • ensenada airportEnsenada international airport project unveiled The Ensenada international airport project will feature a new runway, passenger terminal and commercial zone near Valle de Guadalupe, boosting regional connectivity and tourism with an investment of MXN 5,500 million for the Ensenada international airport. Ensenada will soon join Mexico’s growing network of modern aviation hubs. During the International Civil Airports Council (ACI) congress,…
  • texas floodsUS thanks Mexico for sending rescue teams to assist in Texas flood The US government publicly thanked Mexico flood rescue teams for sending firefighters and civil protection specialists to assist search and rescue efforts in Kerrville, Texas, after deadly July 4 weekend floods. The United States government on July 8, 2025, formally thanked Mexico for its swift deployment of emergency personnel to aid search and rescue operations…
  • baja california tourist taxGovernment expects 256 million pesos from Baja California Sur tourist tax The Government of Baja California Sur aims to collect up to 256 million pesos in 2025 through the new “Embrace It” foreign visitor contribution, funding infrastructure and sustainability. The Government of Baja California Sur (BCS) plans to raise as much as 256 million pesos in 2025 by expanding a fee charged to international tourists under…
  • quintana-roo-sargassum-beaches-report-july-12-2025Sargassum levels hit moderate to excessive on 68% of monitored beaches in Quintana Roo Today, July 12, 2025, 68% of monitored Quintana Roo sargassum beaches report moderate to excessive algae arrivals while 25% remain clean. See the full list of clean and affected shores and learn how authorities are tackling the influx. The annual surge of sargassum has returned to Quintana Roo’s shores, with 68% of monitored beaches reporting…
  • cancun-boosts-tourism-diversification-sargassumCancún boosts tourism diversification to counter sargassum surge Cancún tourism diversification expands beyond beaches to water parks, cultural sites, religious tours and nightlife to tackle sargassum challenges and keep visitors engaged. Cancún’s iconic beaches have long drawn sun-seeking travelers from around the world. This summer, however, an influx of sargassum seaweed threatens that draw. To keep visitor numbers strong and protect local businesses,…
  • guanajuato-free-700-workers-human-trafficking-labor-exploitationGuanajuato Authorities Free 700 Workers in Human Trafficking and Labor Exploitation Case An inter-institutional operation in Dolores Hidalgo freed 700 people from a ranch in a human trafficking and labor exploitation case and led to a narcotics probe. Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato - The Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office executed a landmark raid on a rural ranch in Dolores Hidalgo, freeing approximately 700 people who had been subjected to…
  • ensenada airportSan Miguel de Allende new airport plan drives regional growth Learn how the San Miguel de Allende airport plan and four other new regional airports will boost tourism, logistics, and economic development across Mexico. On July 11, 2025, Carlos Manuel Merino Campos, director of Airports and Auxiliary Services (ASA), confirmed that the agency is evaluating the construction of a new airport in San Miguel de…
  • gender-revelation-pv-disappears-profepa-investigationGender Reveal Company at Center of Puerto Vallarta Controversy Disappears Revelación de Género PV vanished from social media after environmentalists and Profepa launched an investigation into its impact on Los Arcos de Mismaloya’s. Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Revelación de Género PV, the operator behind the recently popular “gender reveal” boat tours at Los Arcos de Mismaloya, has abruptly vanished from social media and disconnected its…