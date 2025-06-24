San Miguel de Allende nears title of Best City in the World from Travel & Leisure

/ By

San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel de Allende is one step away from being named the Best City in the World by Travel & Leisure, potentially becoming the only city recognized by both Travel & Leisure and Condé Nast.

The iconic colonial city of San Miguel de Allende is on the verge of clinching yet another prestigious global tourism accolade. Mayor Mauricio Trejo Pureco announced today that the municipality is one step away from being named the Best City in the World by Travel & Leisure, one of the most influential travel magazines in the industry.

The announcement was made directly to Mayor Trejo, along with Tourism Director Tania Castillo and Francisco Aguirre, president of the San Miguel de Allende Tourism Promotion Council.

“It’s a reflection of the experience of all our visitors,” said Mayor Trejo. “This would position San Miguel de Allende as the only city to be named the best in the world by two of the top tourism magazines: Condé Nast and Travel & Leisure.”

The winner is expected to be revealed later this month. San Miguel de Allende is one of two cities nominated for the top honor.

Wedding Capital of Mexico

Adding to its growing list of accolades, San Miguel de Allende was recently named the Best City for Wedding Celebrations by México Desconocido, a magazine widely respected for its focus on national culture and tourism. The distinction highlights the city’s charm and appeal as a romantic and culturally rich wedding destination.

Famous for its colonial architecture, cobblestone streets, and picturesque landscapes, the city has become a favorite for couples planning dream weddings. Venues range from restored 18th-century mansions to grand chapels and open-air terraces with panoramic views of the city’s iconic Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel.

Even high-profile weddings are gravitating to San Miguel de Allende. Most recently, the daughter of Angélica Rivera and businessman Pablo Bernot tied the knot in a private religious ceremony in the city on November 30.

A Must-See Destination on the Global Map

Earlier this year, San Miguel de Allende also earned the title of “Must-See Destination for the World from Mexico” by the 100 Must-Sees in Mexico competition. This recognition highlights not only the city’s natural and architectural beauty but also its rich gastronomy, cultural heritage, and thriving local economy.

“This recognition is the result of the work carried out by the economic sector, local society, and our municipal government,” Mayor Trejo emphasized.

The 100 Must-Sees in Mexico initiative aims to spotlight destinations that offer exceptional experiences to both domestic and international travelers, encouraging preservation and appreciation of Mexico’s cultural wealth.

Tourism Excellence in San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel’s continued success in international travel rankings underscores its commitment to maintaining high tourism standards. The local government has heavily invested in preserving historical sites, improving infrastructure, and supporting the arts, all while fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for visitors.

The city has become synonymous with boutique hospitality, artisanal cuisine, and a thriving expat community. Despite its small size, San Miguel de Allende consistently competes with — and outshines — much larger and better-known global cities.

If the Travel & Leisure award is confirmed later this month, it will be yet another feather in the cap of a city that has steadily transformed itself into a world-class destination, without losing the heart and soul of its Mexican identity.

“This is more than an award,” said Trejo. “It’s recognition of a way of life, of our people, of our pride in San Miguel de Allende.”

San Miguel de Allende is one step away from being named the Best City in the World by Travel & Leisure, potentially . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-landslide-hurricane-erickHeavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment. The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass…
  • bus-crashes-canal-puerto-vallartaBus crashes into canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood A public transport bus crashed into a drainage canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre area. Authorities responded quickly, and no serious injuries were reported. A public transport bus veered off the road and plunged into a stormwater canal early Thursday morning in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, sparking concern among locals but leaving…
  • Cancún Steps Up Strategy as 40 Tonnes of Sargassum Removed in One DayCancún sargassum removal hits 40 tonnes in one day as beach cleanup expands Cancún steps up sargassum removal efforts with 40 tonnes cleared from beaches in a single day, signaling a more aggressive approach to protect tourism. City officials in Cancún ramped up their beach cleaning efforts this week, clearing 40 tonnes of sargassum from Playa Chac Mool in just one day, one of the largest single-day removals…
  • baja-california-sur-violence-2025Violent Weekend in Baja California Sur Leaves 10 Dead and Sparks Public Fear Baja California Sur faced one of its deadliest weekends in 2025, with 10 people killed during violent clashes in La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto, including innocent victims. Baja California Sur endured one of the bloodiest weekends of 2025, as a wave of violence swept through the municipalities of La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto. In under…
  • heavy-rain-flooding-landslides-puerto-vallartaTrash-Choked Drains Make Puerto Vallarta Flooding Worse During Heavy Rain Overflowing storm drains clogged with garbage are fueling flooding in Puerto Vallarta, officials warn, as rains bring chaos to multiple neighborhoods. As heavy rain swept across Puerto Vallarta Thursday night and into Friday morning, flooding was widespread—but officials say much of the chaos was avoidable. The city’s stormwater drains, overwhelmed not just by rainfall but…
Scroll to Top