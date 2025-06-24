San Miguel de Allende nears title of Best City in the World from Travel & Leisure

San Miguel de Allende is one step away from being named the Best City in the World by Travel & Leisure, potentially becoming the only city recognized by both Travel & Leisure and Condé Nast.

The iconic colonial city of San Miguel de Allende is on the verge of clinching yet another prestigious global tourism accolade. Mayor Mauricio Trejo Pureco announced today that the municipality is one step away from being named the Best City in the World by Travel & Leisure, one of the most influential travel magazines in the industry.

The announcement was made directly to Mayor Trejo, along with Tourism Director Tania Castillo and Francisco Aguirre, president of the San Miguel de Allende Tourism Promotion Council.

“It’s a reflection of the experience of all our visitors,” said Mayor Trejo. “This would position San Miguel de Allende as the only city to be named the best in the world by two of the top tourism magazines: Condé Nast and Travel & Leisure.”

The winner is expected to be revealed later this month. San Miguel de Allende is one of two cities nominated for the top honor.

Wedding Capital of Mexico

Adding to its growing list of accolades, San Miguel de Allende was recently named the Best City for Wedding Celebrations by México Desconocido, a magazine widely respected for its focus on national culture and tourism. The distinction highlights the city’s charm and appeal as a romantic and culturally rich wedding destination.

Famous for its colonial architecture, cobblestone streets, and picturesque landscapes, the city has become a favorite for couples planning dream weddings. Venues range from restored 18th-century mansions to grand chapels and open-air terraces with panoramic views of the city’s iconic Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel.

Even high-profile weddings are gravitating to San Miguel de Allende. Most recently, the daughter of Angélica Rivera and businessman Pablo Bernot tied the knot in a private religious ceremony in the city on November 30.

A Must-See Destination on the Global Map

Earlier this year, San Miguel de Allende also earned the title of “Must-See Destination for the World from Mexico” by the 100 Must-Sees in Mexico competition. This recognition highlights not only the city’s natural and architectural beauty but also its rich gastronomy, cultural heritage, and thriving local economy.

“This recognition is the result of the work carried out by the economic sector, local society, and our municipal government,” Mayor Trejo emphasized.

The 100 Must-Sees in Mexico initiative aims to spotlight destinations that offer exceptional experiences to both domestic and international travelers, encouraging preservation and appreciation of Mexico’s cultural wealth.

Tourism Excellence in San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel’s continued success in international travel rankings underscores its commitment to maintaining high tourism standards. The local government has heavily invested in preserving historical sites, improving infrastructure, and supporting the arts, all while fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for visitors.

The city has become synonymous with boutique hospitality, artisanal cuisine, and a thriving expat community. Despite its small size, San Miguel de Allende consistently competes with — and outshines — much larger and better-known global cities.

If the Travel & Leisure award is confirmed later this month, it will be yet another feather in the cap of a city that has steadily transformed itself into a world-class destination, without losing the heart and soul of its Mexican identity.

“This is more than an award,” said Trejo. “It’s recognition of a way of life, of our people, of our pride in San Miguel de Allende.”