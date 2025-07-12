San Miguel de Allende new airport plan drives regional growth

July 12, 2025

Learn how the San Miguel de Allende airport plan and four other new regional airports will boost tourism, logistics, and economic development across Mexico.

On July 11, 2025, Carlos Manuel Merino Campos, director of Airports and Auxiliary Services (ASA), confirmed that the agency is evaluating the construction of a new airport in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato. This project joins four other planned airports aimed at strengthening regional tourism, trade corridors, and economic opportunity across Mexico.

Merino Campos explained that ASA has received at least seven formal requests for airport construction or expansion. In addition to the Guanajuato proposal, the agency is reviewing projects in Baja California, Jalisco, and Quintana Roo. “We aim to create five new regional development hubs that support local economies and connect communities,” he said.

Five Upcoming Airports

  1. San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato
    The Guanajuato state government submitted an official request to build a new airport in San Miguel de Allende, recently named Travel + Leisure’s best city in the world. Planners hope the airport will ease access for international visitors and boost the city’s thriving arts, culture, and gastronomy sectors.
  2. Ensenada, Baja California
    State and municipal leaders, together with private investors, have proposed an airport near Ensenada. Preliminary studies have begun, with meteorological stations in place to verify runway suitability. Proposed land parcels range from 500 to 1,000 hectares to allow room for future expansion.
  3. Costalegre, Jalisco
    Known as Chalacatepec International Airport, the Costalegre facility nears completion. Officials anticipate opening before year-end 2025. The airport will serve the Riviera Costalegre’s resorts and emerging beachfront developments.
  4. Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco
    A second Jalisco project targets logistics and industrial flights. Located near key highways and rail lines, the Lagos de Moreno airport would streamline cargo movement within Mexico’s central trade network.
  5. Quintana Roo
    The state plans a fifth international airport, with two sites under review: mainland Isla Mujeres or a suitable northern mainland location. Officials expect to finalize the decision once environmental and logistical studies conclude.

Role of the Navy Airport Group

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Navy (SEMAR) seeks to expand its airport portfolio. Already managing Mexico City International Airport and several regional fields, the Navy Airport Group plans to assume operations at six more: Lázaro Cárdenas, Tuxpan, Islas Marías, San Felipe, Guaymas, and Puerto Libertad. SEMAR argues that military-led management will enhance safety standards and stimulate local economies, but each site requires runway upgrades and terminal improvements before handling regular commercial service.

Timeline and Next Steps

Merino Campos cautioned that airport projects demand years of planning, feasibility studies, environmental reviews, and capital investment. “We’ve launched preliminary planning and installed weather stations, but we still face detailed route studies and community consultations,” he noted. ASA expects to complete initial assessments for key sites by mid-2026.

By establishing five new airports and expanding Navy-run facilities, Mexico aims to decentralize air traffic, reduce pressure on congested hubs, and open new corridors for leisure and commerce. Regional leaders hope that improved connectivity will translate into hotel bookings, business ventures, and job creation in their states.



