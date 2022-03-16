Second plane of Mexicans rescued from Ukraine arrives in Mexico

After 24 hours of flight and three stopovers, the second plane arrived in Mexico with Mexican nationals and foreigners rescued from Ukraine, coming from Romania.
The rescued people were 62 of which 24 were Mexican, 33 Ecuadorian, and 5 from Peruvian families, in addition to being given the opportunity to travel with their pets, 5 in total.
The flight, according to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), made three stops in Ireland and Canada before landing in Mexico City.
“This is the 2nd repatriation flight instructed by President López Obrador and coordinated by Foreign Minister @m_ebrard and the @SRE_mx team,” the Secretariat reported through its official Twitter account along with photographs of the repatriated families.
The plane belonging to the Mexican Air Force (FAM) left at 8 a.m. this Tuesday, according to a message from the head of the SRE, Marcelo Ebrard, along with “23 crew members and support staff as well as the media that have accompanied the rescue operation”.
So far, 143 people have been rescued thanks to the operation. The first was held at the beginning of the month in which 81 people of different nationalities were brought, including 44 nationals who wanted to escape the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The operation was announced on February 25 by the Foreign Minister. But this last flight, apart from having the objective of bringing more refugees, was the first with humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine. This left on March 10 at 10:00 am with 1.5 tons of mattresses and medicine for refugees in Ukraine.
The FAM’s Boeing 737-800 had a trajectory of 18 hours from its departure at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) and until its arrival in Bucharest. It made two stops to refuel in Canada and Ireland. It carried 1.5 tons of food, blankets, mats, and more elements given by humanitarian aid, which reached its destination on March 12.
Regarding the cargo, Guillermo Ordorica said: “the Romanian Ministry of the Interior has been attentive and very willing to receive this international aid offered by the Mexican government on the instructions of the President of the Republic and well-instrumented, of course, by the Foreign Ministry, Mr. Marcelo Ebrard”.
Ebrard also announced that coordinated actions would be taken by the embassies in Romania and Ukraine to transfer various Mexican families to the border and by bus through their protection protocols. Subsequently, the foreign minister pointed out that Ambassador Ordorica and the Romanian Prime Minister, Nicolae Ciuca, have supported each other in the efforts of the rescues.
The representatives of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, José Guillermo Ordorica in Romania and Olga García Guillén in Ukraine were in charge of coordinating the work so that the Mexicans displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory receive help to be transferred back to Mexico.
