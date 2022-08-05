Seven Jalisco police officers arrested for the kidnapping of three people

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office arrested seven police officers accused of kidnapping two men and a woman who was in a restaurant, but after being intervened by the municipal authorities, they were never heard from again.
According to the report of the ministerial authorities, the agents of the municipality of La Barca were arrested in recent days, for events that occurred at the end of last year.
“It was possible to identify these subjects as the probable perpetrators, for which the Public Ministry gathered sufficient evidence and requested the arrest warrants against them,” reported the state prosecutor’s office.
Intelligence work led to determining the alleged responsibility of these elements after the case was turned over to the Special Prosecutor for Disappeared Persons. On August 3, the seven police were charged with kidnapping.
“The seven must remain one year in informal preventive detention as a precautionary measure imposed by a Judge of Control and Orality,” the report added.
Now they face crimes of aggravated forced disappearance of persons and forced disappearance of persons. It is expected that in the coming months the investigations will be completed for their trial.
On March 24, five police officers from San Pedro Tlaquepaque were arrested, who are also accused of the crime of forced disappearance against a man from the same municipality.
Presumably, those five police participated in the disappearance of a 34-year-old man on February 27, 2020, in the Tateposco neighborhood in Jalisco.
While on March 16, the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office reported that four police officers from Huejúcar were prosecuted for their alleged responsibility in the forced disappearance of a merchant who traveled from Zacatecas and whose relatives did not know his location again.
