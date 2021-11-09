Shopping centers, bars, and restaurants increase capacity in Jalisco

The Jalisco Government Health Board reported that the activities of Buen Fin 2021, a retail holiday similar to Black Friday, which begins on November 10, may be carried out, following current sanitary measures such as the correct use of face masks and respecting the established capacity protocols.

When updating the sanitary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in capacity in shopping centers or squares was announced, so that parking lots may be operating at 80% of their capacity, previously it was 70%.

With the new sanitary measures, recreational activities are allowed, use of forums for events with up to 150 people.

The restaurants can operate at 90% capacity of the capacity specified in the business license.

The hotels and motels will again operate at 100% of their capacity and 80% in common areas, meeting rooms, and exhibitions. In the case of bars, clubs, and casinos at hotels, they can open at 75% of their capacity.

The Governor of Jalisco said that they seek to continue with the economic reactivation while preserving basic sanitary measures to avoid a rebound in COVID-19 cases, as happened between December last year and January 2021.

In event rooms, up to 400 people can meet in closed spaces and 800 in open-air events. In the attention in government offices, a capacity of 80% was authorized.

Workshops, artistic academies, and tourist transport may have a capacity of 85%. The same level was authorized for cinemas, theaters, forums, museums, galleries, gyms, water parks, and cultural centers.

Despite the relaxation of measures, the state government reiterated the restriction of patron saint festivals, fairs, posadas, kermeses, or pilgrimages. This, despite the fact the Puerto Vallarta hosted parades and events for Día de Muertos against the state health regulations.

The governor insisted that it is the responsibility of the municipal governments to monitor the respect of the measures and to sanction if they are not complied with, although the Government of Puerto Vallarta is the body in non-compliance. There was a 40% increase in COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta following the week of Día de Muertos, although cases still remain low.

It was also announced that the parades on the occasion of November 20 will not be held for Revolutionary Day, there is no word from Puerto Vallarta if they intend to follow comply with the order.

Sports activities in outdoor stadiums may be at 90% of their capacity, in closed stadiums the event will be subject to review. Previously the limit was 33% and subject to analysis by the Mesa de Salud.

