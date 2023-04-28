Sinaloa Cartel Under Fire: US Seeks Extradition of 16 Members to Address Fentanyl Crisis

Mexico Moves Closer to a 40-hour Workweek: A Historic Step for Worker Well-being

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Mexican workers log the most hours on the job among OECD nations, but this doesn't translate to increased productivity. In response, the Constitutional Points Commission in the Chamber of Deputies has approved a proposal to cut the workweek to 40 hours and provide two days off for every five worked. Currently,…