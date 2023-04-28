Sinaloa Cartel Under Fire: US Seeks Extradition of 16 Members to Address Fentanyl Crisis

April 28, 2023
, ,
,

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - DEA Chief Anne Milgram recently appeared before the House Appropriations Committee to discuss the formal extradition request for 16 Sinaloa Cartel members, including the "Chapitos . . .



Trending News on PVDN

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms