Sinaloa plans to have the world’s largest nude beach, including senior and LGBT designated areas

Sinaloa proposes opening the largest nudist beach in the world in the port area of Altata, in the municipality of Navolato, in order to attract foreign tourists, mainly North Americans.
Deputy Serapio Vargas, who first introduced the idea, appears in a video, where he explained that the so-called Playa de los Bichis or Bichis Beach will be created, specifically divided into an area for people over 60 years of age, and another for the LGBT community.
The legislator explained that in this area “the beach is 30 kilometers from Barra de Tonina to Punta de Yameto”, a geographical condition that would allow designating a good part of this tourism project that would exceed the Zipolite nudist beach in Oaxaca, and be the largest nude beach in the world.
To bring the initiative to a successful conclusion, a reform to the Municipal Police and Good Government in Navolato is necessary, to avoid administrative sanctions on people who are nude in this public space.
According to Vargas himself, “nudity makes us all the same, clothes make us different”, his main guide to develop this idea, which “will be a magnet for people from Sonora, Mexico, Europe, and the United States”.
“The project is a reality, we already have the sea, we already have the beach, we already have the developed area, we already have the bay and we hope that a project like this will catapult Altata,” he said.
