New smart traffic lights in Campeche are a first in Mexico and easing traffic congestion

Campeche’s new smart traffic lights cut congestion by 27 percent, slash emissions and boost safety, offering a model for Mexico City, Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

Campeche’s move to smart traffic lights marks a major leap in Latin American urban mobility. Faced with outdated signals that failed daily, the city turned to Dahua Technology’s AI-driven system. With 124 synchronized smart traffic lights now guiding drivers, residents see 27 percent shorter trips, 20 percent fewer emissions, and sharper road safety.

CHEWING THROUGH CONGESTION

Campeche’s old traffic lights stalled on main avenues. Breakdowns piled up during rush hour, and drivers wasted precious minutes idling at red lights. Growing car ownership made the problem urgent. City planners needed a system that sensed real‐time conditions and switched gears instantly—no more rigid, timer‐based signals.

THE DAHUA SOLUTION

Dahua Technology won the bid with an AI‐powered platform that includes:

Intelligent traffic controllers that adjust light cycles dynamically.

that adjust light cycles dynamically. Specialized traffic cameras to monitor flow and spot incidents.

to monitor flow and spot incidents. Centralized management for automated, citywide coordination.

Dahua mapped 35 key intersections and rolled out installations in phases. Their team handled everything from design to final hand‑over.

Smart traffic lights boost urban mobility in Campeche

Since launch, travel times fell by 27 percent. Carbon emissions dropped 20 percent as fewer cars idled at intersections. Constant camera feeds let control operators spot accidents or stalled vehicles—then reroute signals instantly.

Mayor Ricardo López Gómez of CEDyC calls it “a true mobility transformation.” Residents now glide through lights rather than brake for them, and emergency vehicles can cross intersections faster thanks to dynamic priority controls.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR MEXICO CITY, PUERTO VALLARTA, AND GUADALAJARA

Big cities like Mexico City and Guadalajara battle gridlock daily. Puerto Vallarta’s narrow streets choke during high season. Adopting Campeche’s model could:

Reduce delays on Avenida Insurgentes or Guadalajara’s Periférico by up to a quarter.

on Avenida Insurgentes or Guadalajara’s Periférico by up to a quarter. Cut emissions in tourist hubs like Puerto Vallarta by coordinating signals with visitor flows.

in tourist hubs like Puerto Vallarta by coordinating signals with visitor flows. Improve safety at busy junctions by instantly clearing paths for ambulances and patrols.

Urban planners nationwide are watching Campeche’s data. Smart signals could link seamlessly with public transit apps or parking‐management systems. That means a driver in CDMX might see a green wave timed to catch every light, while a tourist van in Puerto Vallarta can dodge rush‐hour build‑ups automatically.

NEXT STEPS IN SMART MOBILITY

Buoyed by success, Campeche will roll out Dahua video surveillance and NFC‐based fare collection on Ciudad del Carmen’s buses. These steps reinforce a unified vision: an integrated, safer, greener transport network.

As traffic woes grow across Mexico, Campeche’s proof of concept lights the way. When Mexico City, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara embrace AI‑driven signals, daily commutes may finally shift from slog to smooth.

