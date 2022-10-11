Some students tested positive for cocaine in Chiapas school mass poisoning investigation

Given the mass poisoning in a school in Chiapas, the State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that at least three students have tested positive for cocaine, so it will be included as evidence in the investigations First reports indicated that dozens of students had fallen ill at school after cocaine poisoning.

Although the health status of the adolescents was not disclosed, it was detailed that the results obtained were from toxicological tests carried out in private laboratories.

The Senior and Adolescent District Prosecutors’ Offices, as well as the Directorate of Expert Services, have carried out 35 tests, which have returned negative for cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine, amphetamine, and opiate reagents.

The Chiapas Prosecutor’s Office originally claimed that there were no signs that indicated the presence of cocaine in the students of the Juana de Asbaje secondary school, unlike the parents who maintained that their children had been drugged at school.

Given this situation, the parents of those affected have filed 29 complaints for the events that occurred last Friday, October 7, with which five minors have been able to present their statements to issue their version of what happened.

Based on the inquiries carried out and the testimonies collected, it has been determined that the Chiapas students became intoxicated after having ingested water after the break, which tasted bitter to them, and after a few moments, they began to present various discomforts.

As part of the investigations, the State Prosecutor’s Office proceeded to collect evidence in the secondary school located in the municipality of Bochil, among which are 33 plastic cans of different sizes, as well as nylon bags, which were made available for analysis.

The prosecutor for Adolescents, José Eduardo Morales Montes, indicated that both negative and positive tests will be added to the Care Registry that began in this case. It was reported that the prosecutor of the Public Ministry will request interviews with the teachers of the educational establishment, as well as with the fathers and mothers of the students.

Morales Montes specified that in the nylon bags they found “a blue substance” that until now has not been identified, since they are still awaiting the results of the sample, he commented in an interview with Azucena Uresti.

At the time it was announced that at least 110 students had been affected by this poisoning. The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) treated 57 minors, of which one was in a delicate state and the rest were reported as stable.

However, another group went to private clinics to be attended by specialists and to apply the corresponding toxicological tests, since the students claimed that some of their classmates had been partially paralyzed after taking the drug.

The Network for the Rights of Children in Mexico (REDIM) condemned the events and demanded that the authorities initiate an “urgent and efficient investigation” into what happened at the Juana de Asbaje secondary school.

“We demand that all the institutions in charge of doing justice urgently and quickly investigate this case, the third to be registered in Chiapas so far this year. We demand that these events not go unpunished,” they detailed in a statement.

