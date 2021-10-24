State Emergency Committee meets before passage of Hurricane Rick through Jalisco

● Rick could make landfall in the state of Michoacán, however, it is expected that during the early hours of Monday, the storm will be moving through the southern and southeastern areas of Jalisco

● Authorities from the three levels of government will continue to monitor the trajectory and evolution in order to maintain coordinated actions in favor of the Jalisco population



This Saturday, the State Emergency Committee, headed by the Secretary-General of the Government Enrique Ibarra Pedroza and the Director of the State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters of the State of Jalisco, Víctor Hugo Roldan, met to carry out inter-institutional coordination in the face of Hurricane Rick through the state of Jalisco.



The National Water Commission (CONAGUA) and the Headquarters of Monitoring and Alerting of Disruptive Phenomena of the State Unit of Civil Protection and State Firefighters, announced that Hurricane Rick, at 1:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, was located 295 km southwest of Acapulco, Gro., and 335 km south-southeast of Lázaro Cárdenas, Mich. It presents maximum sustained winds of 135 km / h, gusts of 160 km / h and displacement towards the north-northwest.



According to the forecasts by UEPCBJ and CONAGUA, Rick is expected to enter the state of Michoacán this Monday morning, causing it to begin to gradually weaken, however, for Jalisco it will bring occasional rains for the southern areas and southeast, in addition to a possible increase in the waves for the South Coast.



Jalisco authorities of the three levels of government will maintain immediate actions in the face of the storm, such as: Prevention and monitoring tours and verification of shelters, especially over 49 municipalities that comprise the southern and southeastern areas of the state, where it is expected that the rains can be strong to intense.

On the part of the State Civil Protection Unit, permanent monitoring of the storm evolution will be maintained, until the cessation of its interaction in the territory of the state, and in addition, there will be a deployment of personnel to carry out a monitoring operation of channels and vulnerable areas in the municipalities of the south, southeast, south coast as well as the central zone of Jalisco.



The State Government urges the population to stay informed through official channels, in addition, for the coastal population, it is asked to be aware of the continuous messages that are transmitted through the 27 horns of the tsunami warning system and cyclones, not to cross rivers or streams as well as stay informed through official channels.

