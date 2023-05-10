Steer Clear of Popocatépetl: Mexico’s Government Issues Warning Amid Volcanic Activity

May 10, 2023
, ,

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Early on Wednesday, an explosion involving a release of lava was noted. The explosion could be heard around the State of Puebla. The government underscored the importance of observing a 12 km exclusion zone around the volcano . . .



Trending News on PVDN

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms