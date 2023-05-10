Steer Clear of Popocatépetl: Mexico’s Government Issues Warning Amid Volcanic Activity

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Early on Wednesday, an explosion involving a release of lava was noted. The explosion could be heard around the State of Puebla. The government underscored the importance of observing a 12 km exclusion zone around the volcano . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
With a subscription to PVDN, you'll gain access to a wealth of information, from breaking news stories to in-depth analyses and insightful commentary. Plus, you'll be supporting local news dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date news possible in Puerto Vallarta and news around Mexico of interest to expats, tourists, and foreigners. And to make your experience more enjoyable, you will be served fewer ads, be included in our newsletter, and receive emergency alerts.
Already a subscriber? Log in now.Lost your password?
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta Bound: The Hazards of Travel on Federal Highway 200 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The challenging 129-kilometer stretch between Compostela and Las Varas, marked by mountainous terrain, numerous bends, and only two lanes, poses considerable risks for travelers heading toward Puerto Vallarta.
- Fatal Crash on Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta Highway Leaves Eight Dead and Dozens Injured Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A tragic accident on the Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway in Mexico has claimed 8 lives and left dozens injured.
- Puerto Vallarta Prodigy: 13-Year-Old Set to Become Youngest Graduate of University of Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Thirteen-year-old Ian Emmanuel González Santos, a student prodigy from Puerto Vallarta, is on the brink of graduating as a chemical engineer from the University of Guadalajara.
- Tijuana and Mexicali: Mexico’s Growing Hotspots for Fentanyl Consumption Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Tijuana and Mexicali have become the primary consumption hotspots for fentanyl in Mexico and serve as ideal test sites for cartels to determine the highest tolerable dosage for users
- Police Officers Ambushed and Injured During Routine Patrol in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta officers injured in ambush during routine patrol; patrol car damaged as attackers hurl stones before fleeing the scene.
- Puerto Vallarta’s Boca de Tomatlán Pier Construction Progresses Despite Challenges Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The construction of the new Boca de Tomatlán pier in Puerto Vallarta is now 70% complete, with its progress slowed down by the intricate pile-driving process.
- Holi Beach in Puerto Vallarta Hosts First-ever Kite Festival Holi Beach's 1st Kite Festival unites families in Puerto Vallarta in a colorful celebration of creativity, tradition, and bonding, reviving the joy of kite flying.
- American Tourists Cautioned Against Forceful Timeshare Sales in Mexico Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - With 120 timeshare developments in Puerto Vallarta, the US Embassy has issued a warning to American citizens about the aggressive tactics employed by some sales agents in their efforts to secure clients for timeshares.
- Crime Rates Rise in Puerto Vallarta: A Closer Look at the First Quarter of 2023 Puerto Vallarta experiences a surge in high-impact crimes in Q1 2023, despite claims of being a low-crime tourist destination and promises to reduce rates.
- Puerto Vallarta Hosts Successful 17th Edition of Aztec International Folklore Festival Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The 17th edition of the Aztec International Folklore Festival (FESTVA) 2023, organized by the association of the same name, concluded with great success this Sunday night after a show of more than three hours. The festival showcased the talent, art, and culture of participating groups and ballets from Costa Rica, Coahuila,…