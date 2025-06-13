Strong Creel hailstorm surprises Magic Town residents

A sudden Creel hailstorm hit the Pueblo Mágico of Creel on June 12, 2025, leaving streets flooded and hail piled up, authorities and tour guides said.

Creel, Chihuahua – A sudden and intense hailstorm swept through the Pueblo Mágico of Creel on the afternoon of June 12, 2025, catching residents and visitors by surprise and leaving streets slick and littered with ice. The unexpected event followed days of sweltering heat, prompting local authorities to urge caution as they assessed its impact.

According to tour guide Martín Carrasco, the first hailstones began to fall just after 3 p.m., striking rooftops and vehicles with a steady patter that quickly grew louder. Carrasco, who has worked in Creel’s tourism sector for over five years, described the hail as “small but relentless,” blanketing the town’s main avenues within minutes.

Officials with the State Civil Protection Agency (CEPC) reported that rapid runoff combined with the hail’s accumulation caused sudden flooding in several low-lying streets. Water pooled at intersections and in underpasses, creating slippery conditions that led to minor traffic delays. The CEPC noted “considerable accumulation of hail” that, although not severe enough to damage infrastructure, prompted warnings to motorists and pedestrians.

While there are no reports of serious injuries or structural damage, some shopkeepers in the town center swept ice from their doorsteps to keep customers safe. A handful of drivers reported dents in their cars and cracked windshield wipers, but opted to wait for the ice to melt rather than seek immediate repairs. Local schools released students early to avoid the worst of the slippery conditions, and tour operators paused excursions in the surrounding Sierra Tarahumara until the roads cleared.

In an advisory issued later that evening, Protección Civil urged residents to clear drainage grates, avoid walking on unshoveled sidewalks, and drive at reduced speeds on slick roads. “Even small hail can create a hazard when it mixes with runoff,” the CEPC bulletin stated, recommending that anyone who must travel carry emergency supplies in their vehicles and keep mobile phones charged in case of power outages.

Creel had endured a week of temperatures soaring into the mid-30 °C range before clouds gathered on June 12. Meteorologists from the Chihuahua state weather service had forecast isolated thunderstorms but did not predict the intensity of the hail. As of June 13, forecasts call for cooler temperatures and scattered showers through the weekend, with highs around 25 °C and lows dipping into the mid-teens. Visitors planning outdoor activities are advised to check the latest bulletins from Protección Civil and delay mountain treks if conditions worsen.

Despite the disruption, many residents greeted the hailstorm with a measure of relief, joking that Creel had finally seen a taste of “real weather” after weeks of dry heat. Social-media posts showed children scooping hail into buckets like impromptu snow days, while shop windows bore fun messages: “Hail yeah, Creel!” Local authorities, however, reminded everyone that what felt like play could quickly turn dangerous.