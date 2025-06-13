Strong Creel hailstorm surprises Magic Town residents

/ CEPC, Hailstorm, Magic Town, Rainstorm / By

Creel Weather

A sudden Creel hailstorm hit the Pueblo Mágico of Creel on June 12, 2025, leaving streets flooded and hail piled up, authorities and tour guides said.

Creel, Chihuahua – A sudden and intense hailstorm swept through the Pueblo Mágico of Creel on the afternoon of June 12, 2025, catching residents and visitors by surprise and leaving streets slick and littered with ice. The unexpected event followed days of sweltering heat, prompting local authorities to urge caution as they assessed its impact.

According to tour guide Martín Carrasco, the first hailstones began to fall just after 3 p.m., striking rooftops and vehicles with a steady patter that quickly grew louder. Carrasco, who has worked in Creel’s tourism sector for over five years, described the hail as “small but relentless,” blanketing the town’s main avenues within minutes.

Officials with the State Civil Protection Agency (CEPC) reported that rapid runoff combined with the hail’s accumulation caused sudden flooding in several low-lying streets. Water pooled at intersections and in underpasses, creating slippery conditions that led to minor traffic delays. The CEPC noted “considerable accumulation of hail” that, although not severe enough to damage infrastructure, prompted warnings to motorists and pedestrians.

While there are no reports of serious injuries or structural damage, some shopkeepers in the town center swept ice from their doorsteps to keep customers safe. A handful of drivers reported dents in their cars and cracked windshield wipers, but opted to wait for the ice to melt rather than seek immediate repairs. Local schools released students early to avoid the worst of the slippery conditions, and tour operators paused excursions in the surrounding Sierra Tarahumara until the roads cleared.

In an advisory issued later that evening, Protección Civil urged residents to clear drainage grates, avoid walking on unshoveled sidewalks, and drive at reduced speeds on slick roads. “Even small hail can create a hazard when it mixes with runoff,” the CEPC bulletin stated, recommending that anyone who must travel carry emergency supplies in their vehicles and keep mobile phones charged in case of power outages.

Creel had endured a week of temperatures soaring into the mid-30 °C range before clouds gathered on June 12. Meteorologists from the Chihuahua state weather service had forecast isolated thunderstorms but did not predict the intensity of the hail. As of June 13, forecasts call for cooler temperatures and scattered showers through the weekend, with highs around 25 °C and lows dipping into the mid-teens. Visitors planning outdoor activities are advised to check the latest bulletins from Protección Civil and delay mountain treks if conditions worsen.

Despite the disruption, many residents greeted the hailstorm with a measure of relief, joking that Creel had finally seen a taste of “real weather” after weeks of dry heat. Social-media posts showed children scooping hail into buckets like impromptu snow days, while shop windows bore fun messages: “Hail yeah, Creel!” Local authorities, however, reminded everyone that what felt like play could quickly turn dangerous.

A sudden Creel hailstorm hit the Pueblo Mágico of Creel on June 12, 2025, leaving streets flooded and hail piled up . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • protest puerto vallarta trumpUS Citizens Abroad to Protest Trump’s Immigration Raids in Puerto Vallarta U.S. citizens residing abroad are set to hold a peaceful demonstration in Puerto Vallarta on June 14 to protest recent anti-immigrant raids in Los Angeles and to defend the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. The march, organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day and supported by Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas, aims to…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • crime-sceneItalian Tourist Dies After Falling at Sayulita Rental Property Sayulita, Nayarit – Early on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, an Italian tourist identified as 37-year-old Giacomo “N” died after plunging from an upper floor of a vacation rental in the pueblo mágico of Sayulita, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene, where he was found in the…
  • don-balde-killed-chiapas-border-operationDon Balde killed in Chiapas border operation Don Balde killed during a June 8 operation by the Pakal Reaction Force in Las Champas, Chiapas, ending his role as founder of the Chiapas-Guatemala cartel and CJNG collaborator. On Sunday, June 8, in the commercial border zone of Las Champas, Frontera Comalapa in Chiapas, elements of the Fuerza de Reacción Inmediata Pakal shot and…
  • security-operations-bahia-de-banderasBahía de Banderas Tightens Border with Puerto Vallarta in Response to Rise in Cross-Municipal Crimes Recent security operations in Bahía de Banderas along the Puerto Vallarta border involve coordinated patrols by SEMAR, SEDENA, National Guard, and municipal police to curb crime and protect residents. Local, state and federal agencies have launched joint security operations along the border between Bahía de Banderas and Puerto Vallarta in response to a recent rise…
  • puerto vallarta holy week hotelsTourism groups warn 40 hour work week will hurt Puerto Vallarta France has a 35 hour work week and is the largest tourist destination in the world, but Puerto Vallarta tourism companies say working less than 48 hours will hurt the city. Company greed is fighting Mexico's change to protect worker's rights. The Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Puerto Vallarta (Canaco Servytur PV) and…
  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • TS BarbaraHurricane Barbara Downgraded to Tropical Storm, No Risk to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named cyclone and first hurricane of the Pacific hurricane season, weakened from a Category 1 hurricane on Monday tight as it continued its path across the Pacific Ocean, bringing heavy rainfall to Mexico’s western states. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Barbara is no longer…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top