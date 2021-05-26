Surfing in the Riviera Nayarit: El Anclote Punta de Mita Classic

Riviera Nayarit will host the “One Keel Away” El Anclote Punta de Mita Classic longboard surfing tournament from May 28 to June 3, 2021, on El Anclote beach.

The event, sponsored by Mictlan Surf and endorsed by the Mexican Surfing Federation and the Nayarit State Surfing Association (Asenay), will bring together athletes and industry suppliers for a competition open only to Mexican athletes.

The organizers announced that the prize money collected to date in cash and prizes is MXN 159,201 and will be distributed up to the eighth place in the Classic Open Longboard category for both the Men’s and Women’s divisions.

The top finisher in the first and second rounds will win a place in the Mexi Log Fest, one of the most important events in classic longboarding worldwide. The event is set for June 4 to 13, 2021, in Punta Burros.

According to Juan Villa, a member of the organizing committee, the tournament’s objectives include promoting and supporting single-keel surfing in Mexico, the sustainable recognition of Punta de Mita, and furthering the socio-economic development of its inhabitants.

The Asenay pointed out that the state of Nayarit is an athletic incubator for surfers and paddlers with incredible qualities that have brought renown to the destination at all kinds of events. They were the first to represent Mexico in the 2013 ISA SUP World Championship in Peru, where they won the team bronze medal, and Fernando Stalla won an individual medal.

Concerning the event, Marc Murphy, managing director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that promoting events is crucial for creating traffic to a destination in addition to its sun and beach offer.

“The Riviera Nayarit is a destination that offers events that make a difference; we’re pleased to support this style of classic surfing, and we hope to have many people come out to enjoy it because it’s worth it,” he said.

The traditional longboard is the art of surfing with style, grace, and precision on boards of no less than nine feet (2.74 meters) in length, without a leash, weighing more than 5.44 kilograms, and with one central keel of at least nine inches in length. It is basically the same style as the boards used in the 1960s.

For more information and registration: https://clasicoelanclote.com/. Tel: 322 305 2178. Email: [email protected]. Nayarit state locals get a 50% discount.