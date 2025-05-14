Suspected Kidnapper Arrested After Puerto Vallarta Abduction of American

Edwin Aran “N” was detained on May 13, 2025, following a joint operation by Nayarit and Jalisco prosecutors and the FBI. The foreign victim was rescued alive after being taken from a Puerto Vallarta apartment to a motel in San Clemente de Lima.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a coordinated cross-jurisdictional operation late yesterday, authorities in Nayarit took into custody Edwin Aran “N” on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping of a foreign national in Puerto Vallarta. The arrest, announced by the Nayarit State Attorney General’s Office on May 13, was carried out in . . .