Suspected Terrorist from Afghan Arrested at U.S.-Mexico Border

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On May 10, a person listed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) terrorist watch list was detained after crossing the northern border into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, within a group of migrants.

The governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila, confirmed the arrest to local media on Tuesday. She stated that while U.S. authorities had informed her of the arrest, neither the FBI nor Mexican immigration had provided her with specific details about the individual or their entry into Mexico.

"The National Institute of Migration (INM . . .