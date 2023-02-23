Tattooed Mexican cat seeks new home after life behind bars

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) – Wanted: A new home for a one-of-a-kind feline in Mexico.
The Sphynx cat, which doesn’t yet have a name, is about 1 year old and has spent weeks in the Mexican city of Juarez under the care of animal rescue workers after police found him in a prison, where it suffered mistreatment at the hands of a criminal gang.
Gang members even tattooed the cat’s furless skin.
The cat’s tattoos decorate both sides of its slender, grey body, and include the phrase “Made in Mexico.”
Authorities say they are now looking for the right family to take the cat, which is not for sale, into their home.
“The cat is very sociable, and is in great shape, with no infections,” Cesar Rene Diaz, ecology director for the city of Juarez, told Reuters.
A committee of city authorities will make the final decision about the adoption before presenting the cat to its new family in a ceremony on March 1.
Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access more content, and browse the site with fewer ads, all while supporting independent local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Boy is electrocuted on a carousel at the fair in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A minor was electrocuted while enjoying a ride on the carousel at the García Fair, in Puerto Vallarta. During the shock, the child was stuck to the electricity cables for a few seconds, which caused panic among those present who immediately called the emergency service. Paramedics arrived at the site and…
- Better than tacos?!?! These three street foods beat the taco in worldwide rankings Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Tacos appear in the top 10 of the World’s Best Street Food revealed this month in the Taste Atlas gastronomic guide, with a 4.7 rating, which places them at number 4 in the ranking, only surpassed by 3 dishes, but what can be better than the taco? Taste Atlas is a…
- Mexico gets extradition for leader of Romanian criminal cell who stole credit card information from tourists in Puerto Vallarta The criminal organization altered up to 100 ATMs in Cancun, Sayulita, Puerto Vallarta, and Tijuana, to steal tourist credit card data and withdraw money from their accounts, according to a Romanian court.
- Three schools evacuated in Puerto Vallarta due to fire At least three schools were evacuated when a fire broke out in an abandoned restaurant in the Paso Ancho neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta.
- Nine of the top ten most violent cities in the world are in Mexico Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Nine of the 10 most violent cities in the world, based on their registered homicide rates per 100,000 inhabitants, are located in Mexico, according to the results of the study carried out by the civil association Mexican Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice.