Taxi drivers in Mexico out of control: Taxi driver in Guanajuato kills passenger for being 5 pesos short on his fare

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A taxi driver allegedly stabbed a passenger to death because he was 5 pesos short on his fare, about .25 cents in US dollar terms.
Around 10 pm, on Wednesday night, the driver of a so-called “green” taxi stopped on Fray Domingo de Betanzos street in Guanajuato and began to argue with his client, who told him that he was a few pesos short of paying for the service.
Immediately, both got out of the car and began to hit each other.
Early versions of the event indicate that during the fight the driver pulled a knife from the vehicle to attack the passenger.
People left their homes when they heard the screaming and observed that their neighbor was bleeding and stumbling towards his home, where he died shortly after, while the taxi driver fled.
The witnesses called 911 and requested police support, who shortly after caught up with the person involved and arrested him.
The State Attorney General’s Office reported that the deceased was identified as Arturo de Jesús, who lost his life due to injuries caused by a sharp object.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Canadians and Americans ignore security alerts and come to live in Mexico Despite constant security alerts, the number of North Americans coming to live in Mexico is increasing by 90%. 42% reside in “dangerous” cities.
- Nearly three people go missing every day in Puerto Vallarta The missing persons crisis has undoubtedly reached truly worrying levels in Mexico, and Jalisco has become the state that unfortunately leads this crime. Given this, Jorge Ramírez Plascencia, a member of the University Committee for Analysis on Disappearance Matters, acknowledges that unfortunately, this problem has not wanted to be dealt with in a real way…
- How your vacation money in Mexico is funding the most violent drug cartels Tourist data suggests that Americans aren’t really concerned that their vacation money is making its way to the pockets of some of the world’s most violent drug cartels, such as the cartel controlling Puerto Vallarta.
- One of the highest-ranking bosses of the Sinaloa Cartel arrested Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel has suffered a new setback. José Guadalupe Tapia Quintero, one of the highest-ranking bosses of the criminal group, has been arrested near Culiacán during the early hours of this Thursday in a National Guard operation with the support of the Army, as confirmed by the…
- New strict tobacco law in Mexico opens new ways for police to shake down tourists for money Puerto Vallarta municipal police officers demanded money from Canadian tourists in exchange for not arresting them for allegedly violating the new Anti-tobacco Law.