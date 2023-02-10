Taxi drivers in Mexico out of control: Taxi driver in Guanajuato kills passenger for being 5 pesos short on his fare

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A taxi driver allegedly stabbed a passenger to death because he was 5 pesos short on his fare, about .25 cents in US dollar terms.

Around 10 pm, on Wednesday night, the driver of a so-called “green” taxi stopped on Fray Domingo de Betanzos street in Guanajuato and began to argue with his client, who told him that he was a few pesos short of paying for the service.

Immediately, both got out of the car and began to hit each other.

Early versions of the event indicate that during the fight the driver pulled a knife from the vehicle to attack the passenger.

People left their homes when they heard the screaming and observed that their neighbor was bleeding and stumbling towards his home, where he died shortly after, while the taxi driver fled.

The witnesses called 911 and requested police support, who shortly after caught up with the person involved and arrested him.

The State Attorney General’s Office reported that the deceased was identified as Arturo de Jesús, who lost his life due to injuries caused by a sharp object.

