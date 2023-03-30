Ten new murals in Puerto Vallarta are dedicated to the importance of water conservation

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The winners of the Urban Murals exhibition “TransformArte en Agua” by SEAPAL Vallarta were recognized and awarded, for their creativity and message, during the Puerto Vallarta Water Gala.

The activity, in addition to strengthening the awareness of water conservation, beautifies and transforms the urban landscape in Puerto Vallarta, through the talent and vision of ten local artists and creators.

The art contest was launched by the organization within the framework of World Water Day 2023, and had prominent members of the artistic community as judges, such as Javier Niño, Paola Cortés Almanza, Jazmín Fabiola Torres, and José Luis Ríos Muñoz.

The first place went to sisters Celia Dexire and Rosario Ayón Hernández, with “Recuerdos que Fluyen”; Enrique Eduardo Rosas Sevilla obtained the second place with his work “Atlanchane Proveedora de Vida”, followed by Laura Álvarez Villegas, artist of “Madre Naturaleza”.

The winners were recognized with cash prizes to continue encouraging their talent and creativity.

The ten finalist murals can already be seen in various spaces of Puerto Vallarta, such is the case of the fences of the institution’s central offices, both on Francisco Villa Avenue and Ávila Camacho street.

In addition, at the Technical High School 81, on Avenida Exiquio Corona; North Treatment Plant I of Las Mojoneras, on Avenida México; Pozo 4B Vallarta in Pavo Real street, as well as in the 15 de Mayo Elementary School at the intersection of Uruguay and Colombia streets.

Water is a precious resource that is essential for life on earth. Despite covering approximately 71% of the earth’s surface, only about 2.5% of that water is freshwater that is accessible for human consumption. Moreover, the majority of freshwater is found in the form of glaciers and ice caps, leaving only a fraction of this resource available for human consumption. Water conservation, therefore, is a critical concept that is becoming increasingly important as we continue to face the growing threat of water scarcity.

Water conservation refers to the practice of using water efficiently and responsibly to minimize waste and ensure that there is enough water available for future generations. It is essential to understand that water is not an infinite resource, and the growing global population is putting immense pressure on our freshwater resources. In addition to this, climate change and extreme weather events such as droughts and floods are further exacerbating the problem of water scarcity in various parts of the world.

One of the most significant benefits of water conservation is that it helps to ensure that there is enough water available for both human consumption and agricultural use. By reducing water usage through conservation practices such as fixing leaks and installing water-efficient fixtures, we can help to stretch our freshwater resources further. This, in turn, helps to reduce the strain on our water supply, especially in areas where water scarcity is a growing concern.

Water conservation is also crucial for protecting our environment. Excessive water usage can lead to the depletion of groundwater sources and harm aquatic ecosystems, which rely on a steady supply of freshwater. By practicing water conservation, we can help to ensure that we have enough water available to support healthy ecosystems and protect wildlife.

Another key benefit of water conservation is that it can help to reduce energy usage and carbon emissions. The production and transportation of water require significant amounts of energy, and using less water means that we are consuming less energy and producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions. This, in turn, helps to reduce our impact on the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change.

In conclusion, water conservation is essential for preserving our freshwater resources, protecting the environment, and ensuring that there is enough water available for future generations. As individuals, we can all play a part in water conservation by making simple changes to our daily habits, such as fixing leaks, reducing shower time, and using water-efficient appliances. Governments and businesses also have a critical role to play in promoting water conservation through policy initiatives and sustainable practices. By working together to conserve water, we can help to ensure that this precious resource remains available for generations to come.

