New Flights to Tepic Airport Open Up Riviera Nayarit for Canadian and U.S. Travelers

Tepic’s upgraded international airport welcomes new direct flights from Canada and the U.S., offering travelers easier access to Riviera Nayarit’s hidden gems beyond Puerto Vallarta.

Travelers looking for an alternative to the packed terminals of Puerto Vallarta now have a new way to reach Mexico’s Pacific coast. Tepic/Riviera Nayarit International Airport (TPQ) is stepping into the spotlight, with a wave of new direct flights connecting it to major cities in Canada and the U.S.

Volaris will kick off international service with nonstop flights from Los . . .

