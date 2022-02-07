Tequila could surpass vodka as the most sold alcoholic beverage in the United States

The taste for tequila in the United States is at one of its highest points since throughout 2021 it became the second best-selling alcoholic beverage in the country, and if it maintains the sustained growth of recent months, could displace vodka, which is the most popular liquor.
According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, agave distillate was, along with mezcal, the second-fastest-growing category of spirits last year, behind only mixed drinks, placing it above whiskey and cognac.
Both tequila and mezcal increased sales by 30.1% compared to the previous year, growth that accounted for about $5.2 billion in sales, according to the Distilled Spirits Council.
The more than $5 billion dollars in sales represent the second-largest amount for an alcoholic beverage, only behind vodka, the next rival for agave distillate, which it will seek to dethrone throughout 2022.
Despite this sustained growth, its sale in restaurants and bars is still far from equaling that of vodka, since according to a report presented by the CNBC network, there is a difference of 52 million cases purchased by the industry compared to the vodka.
This item is headed by vodka with more than 78 million cases purchased during 2021, more than double that of the second positioned, premixed cocktails. Tequila and mezcal sold nearly 30 million cases, according to data presented by Julian Cox, executive director of beverages at corporate MGM Resorts.
As if this were not enough, the popularity of tequila has been reflected in the investments of different renowned personalities in the United States, since it has been the commitment of contrasting figures with high convening power, such as the Kardashian family with Kendall’s tequila, or the most recent case of Dwayne Johnson and his new brand Teremana .
Both examples entered the high end of tequila, thus confirming Christine LoCascio, head of public policy for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).
“It’s not just for margaritas. There are so many high-end tequilas that you can drink and savor like many other products such as whiskeys and cognacs ”, which is why the product of Mexican origin has established itself as a drink that is liked for its original flavor.
Tequila, along with avocado and beer, became the main Mexican agricultural products with the highest export to the United States market between January and November 2021, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development ( Sader ).
In addition, agri-food exports between Mexico and the US amounted to 35 billion dollars in the first 11 months of last year, an increase of 15% compared to the same period of the previous year.
