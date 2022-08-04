The 50 best-selling beers in the world, spoiler alert a beer from Mexico ranks first worldwide

Beer has a bad reputation for causing “chelera belly” and other discomforts. The truth is that moderate consumption offers various benefits to the body. And, due to its flavor and easy access, it is one of the world’s favorite drinks. But, as in everything, there are brands that are more valued than others and, in that sense, Mexico is the country that takes first place.

Before going to the brands, let’s discuss some of the benefits of beer. For example, according to the Beer Information Center (CICS), this drink offers numerous nutrients such as B vitamins, fiber, and minerals.

Thanks to its composition, studies presented at the V International Beer Symposium ensure that this drink can prevent the development of Alzheimer’s thanks to its high silicon content. In addition, the polyphenols it contains could modify the composition of the intestinal bacteria or microbiota, favoring the growth of some good bacteria and preventing the proliferation of other harmful ones.

On the other hand, an article published in the Journal of Osteoporosis and Mineral Metabolism, assured that the silicon in beer has a positive effect on the bones. And not only that, an investigation carried out by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) in Spain, concluded that moderate consumption of beer improves the immune system, especially in women.

As if that were not enough, this drink could have a preventive effect on type 2 diabetes thanks to its contribution of magnesium, fiber, polyphenolics, and B-complex vitamins that, together, have a protective effect on insulin-producing cells.

Finally, an investigation published in the virtual library Scielo Spain, concluded that beer does not make you fat. The study analyzed the moderate consumption of beer for a month in healthy people and showed that it did not change their weight and body mass index, nor did it generate “chelera belly”.

Now that you know all the benefits of beer, when consumed responsibly, we are going to tell you which are the most valuable brands in the world.

When it comes to beer, the world is clear, Mexico has the most valuable brand. At least that’s what the annual report on the strongest and most valuable beer brands from consulting firm Brand Finance indicates.

Based on their analysis, Corona is the world’s most valuable beer brand, valued at $7 billion. This brand of Mexican origin registered a 21% increase in its value despite the fact that during the health contingency, in addition to the closure of many bars and restaurants, it faced some challenges, particularly in the United States.

Heineken ranked second in the ranking, and the study highlights that it achieved growth in brand value of 23% this year so it is now valued at $6.9 billion dollars.

Other brands that stood out in this year’s study included Brahma, from Brazil, as the strongest in the ranking with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 93 out of 100.

In turn, the Desperados brand from France rose 57%, making it considered the fastest growing beer on the market.

It should be noted that Brand Finance results are based on metrics that assess marketing spending, stakeholder fairness, and business performance.

Finally, the consultancy pointed out that in the course of the pandemic, alcoholic beverage brands have faced difficult conditions, including fluctuating demand due to lockdowns, but with the reopening of the economy, great growth is being driven in the sector.

Below we leave you the ranking of the 50 most valuable beer brands in the world, 5 of them are Mexican.

Corona Mexico

Heineken Netherlands

Budweiser United States

Bud Light United States

Modelo Especial Mexico

Snow China

Miller Lite United States

Coors Light United States

Kirin Japan

Asahi Japan

Skol Brazil

Guinness Ireland

Victoria Mexico

BrewDog United Kingdom

Carlsberg Denmark

Harbin China

Brahma Brazil

Michelob United States

Tsingtao China

Stella Artois Belgium

Tecate Mexico

Busch United States

Truly Hard Seltzer United States

Natural United States

Antarctica Brazil

Tiger Singapore

Tuborg Denmark

Saigon Thailand

Amstel Netherlands

Estrella Damm Spain

Sapporo Japan

Mahou Spain

Cass South Korea

Kingfisher India

Águila Colombia

Twisted Tea United States

Dos Equis XX Mexico

Yanjing China

Kronenbourg France

333′ export Thailand

Velkopopovicky Kozel Czech Republic

Desperados France

Kinmugi Japan

Chang Thailand

Samuel Adams United States

BECK’s Germany

Carling United States

Foster’s Australia

Castle South Africa

Pedro Spain

