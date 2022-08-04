The 50 best-selling beers in the world, spoiler alert a beer from Mexico ranks first worldwide

Beer has a bad reputation for causing “chelera belly” and other discomforts. The truth is that moderate consumption offers various benefits to the body. And, due to its flavor and easy access, it is one of the world’s favorite drinks. But, as in everything, there are brands that are more valued than others and, in that sense, Mexico is the country that takes first place.
Before going to the brands, let’s discuss some of the benefits of beer. For example, according to the Beer Information Center (CICS), this drink offers numerous nutrients such as B vitamins, fiber, and minerals.
Thanks to its composition, studies presented at the V International Beer Symposium ensure that this drink can prevent the development of Alzheimer’s thanks to its high silicon content. In addition, the polyphenols it contains could modify the composition of the intestinal bacteria or microbiota, favoring the growth of some good bacteria and preventing the proliferation of other harmful ones.
On the other hand, an article published in the Journal of Osteoporosis and Mineral Metabolism, assured that the silicon in beer has a positive effect on the bones. And not only that, an investigation carried out by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) in Spain, concluded that moderate consumption of beer improves the immune system, especially in women.
As if that were not enough, this drink could have a preventive effect on type 2 diabetes thanks to its contribution of magnesium, fiber, polyphenolics, and B-complex vitamins that, together, have a protective effect on insulin-producing cells.
Finally, an investigation published in the virtual library Scielo Spain, concluded that beer does not make you fat. The study analyzed the moderate consumption of beer for a month in healthy people and showed that it did not change their weight and body mass index, nor did it generate “chelera belly”.
Now that you know all the benefits of beer, when consumed responsibly, we are going to tell you which are the most valuable brands in the world.
When it comes to beer, the world is clear, Mexico has the most valuable brand. At least that’s what the annual report on the strongest and most valuable beer brands from consulting firm Brand Finance indicates.
Based on their analysis, Corona is the world’s most valuable beer brand, valued at $7 billion. This brand of Mexican origin registered a 21% increase in its value despite the fact that during the health contingency, in addition to the closure of many bars and restaurants, it faced some challenges, particularly in the United States.
Heineken ranked second in the ranking, and the study highlights that it achieved growth in brand value of 23% this year so it is now valued at $6.9 billion dollars.
Other brands that stood out in this year’s study included Brahma, from Brazil, as the strongest in the ranking with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 93 out of 100.
In turn, the Desperados brand from France rose 57%, making it considered the fastest growing beer on the market.
It should be noted that Brand Finance results are based on metrics that assess marketing spending, stakeholder fairness, and business performance.
Finally, the consultancy pointed out that in the course of the pandemic, alcoholic beverage brands have faced difficult conditions, including fluctuating demand due to lockdowns, but with the reopening of the economy, great growth is being driven in the sector.
Below we leave you the ranking of the 50 most valuable beer brands in the world, 5 of them are Mexican.
Corona Mexico
Heineken Netherlands
Budweiser United States
Bud Light United States
Modelo Especial Mexico
Snow China
Miller Lite United States
Coors Light United States
Kirin Japan
Asahi Japan
Skol Brazil
Guinness Ireland
Victoria Mexico
BrewDog United Kingdom
Carlsberg Denmark
Harbin China
Brahma Brazil
Michelob United States
Tsingtao China
Stella Artois Belgium
Tecate Mexico
Busch United States
Truly Hard Seltzer United States
Natural United States
Antarctica Brazil
Tiger Singapore
Tuborg Denmark
Saigon Thailand
Amstel Netherlands
Estrella Damm Spain
Sapporo Japan
Mahou Spain
Cass South Korea
Kingfisher India
Águila Colombia
Twisted Tea United States
Dos Equis XX Mexico
Yanjing China
Kronenbourg France
333′ export Thailand
Velkopopovicky Kozel Czech Republic
Desperados France
Kinmugi Japan
Chang Thailand
Samuel Adams United States
BECK’s Germany
Carling United States
Foster’s Australia
Castle South Africa
Pedro Spain
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads!
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta could be facing Hurricane Howard next week The National Weather Service warned about the possible development of Tropical Storm Howard, which is brewing off the southern Mexican Pacific coast. If the passage of Tropical Cyclone Howard along the coast of Mexico is confirmed, it could mean a period of very heavy rains that could affect Puerto Vallarta early next week, and increase…
- Three-month maintenance work plan begins on the Ameca Bridge More than 50 and 20 years after their construction, the Ameca 1 and Ameca 2 bridges, which connect Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, will be rehabilitated, as announced by the Governor of Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero. The works began this month and include the repair and rehabilitation of the bridges, which…
- Jalisco New Generation Cartel dominates all but four states in Mexico According to a report by the United States Congressional Investigative Service, the criminal organization known as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho, has a presence in 28 of the 32 states of Mexico and due to its expansion on the northern border represents a severe threat to…
- Michelle, the Mexican genius who at 9 years old will study medicine in the US At just nine years old, Michelle Arellano Guillén, originally from Chiapas, will begin her studies in Medicine at the University of Massachusetts, United States, next August. Michelle is a child genius, with an IQ of 158, considered highly intelligent, just two points below Albert Einstein; so when she was barely a year and a half…
- Mexico governmental agency investigates Sonora Grill for accusations of separating diners by skin color The luxury restaurant chain Sonora Grill Group is in the eye of the hurricane due to accusations that point to alleged acts of discrimination and racism against its diners. The accusations started at the restaurant chain’s location on Presidente Masaryk street in the Polanco neighborhood -one of the most exclusive in the capital-, where they…