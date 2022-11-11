The ‘AsTri Vallarta 2022’ triathlon event will be held this Sunday

Next Sunday, November 13, Puerto Vallarta will host the international triathlon event ‘AsTri Vallarta 2022’ organized by the company As Deporte, which is part of the world-renowned Serial Premium of the Mexican Federation.
According to the organizers, this sports fair will have the participation of 700 national and foreign athletes from 20 countries and their companions, so the presence of about 3,000 visitors is expected during the event, as well as extensive media coverage. Mexican and international communications.
The triathletes will be covering a distance of 1.5 kilometers swimming, 40 kilometers cycling, and 10 kilometers running on the beaches and streets of our city.
The competition will have as its starting point the beach in the downtown area, both at the height of the municipal presidency and Hidalgo Park, starting at 7 in the morning.
There will be road closures from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
For the development of this competition, there will be a road closure of Mexico Avenue and the central lanes of Francisco Medina Ascencio Avenue, from 6 to 11 in the morning, so citizens are asked to take the necessary precautions and use alternate routes. Along the route, municipal authorities will be providing the necessary support.
