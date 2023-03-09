The efforts of women entrepreneurs are recognized in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – As part of the activities carried out in recognition of International Women’s Day, the government of Puerto Vallarta carried out the third edition of Mercado Mujeres Emprendedoras in the Lázaro Cárdenas park, a space for them to publicize and market their products, in addition to providing the opportunity for local artists to liven up this pleasant day.

The inauguration of this event, organized by the Municipal Women’s Institute, was led by the president of the Municipal DIF System, María de Jesús López Delgado, who celebrated seeing so many women exposing the work they do with their hands, and achieving through this market an income to continue developing their activities.

“On this International Women’s Day, March 8, I am very pleased to tell you that all women are brave, all women can anything, we must never give up; And right now I have been through several sections, and how nice that with their own hands, they do such wonderful jobs. I feel very happy and it is an honor to be with all of you here,” said Mrs. Chuyita, recalling that in the Municipal DIF, she will always be an ally of all women.

The councilor Claudia Alejandra Iñiguez Rivera, thanked the Municipal Women’s Institute and its director, Maricela Joya Camacho, for promoting “these spaces that we need so much to continue supporting all our women entrepreneurs in Puerto Vallarta”, expressing together with Mrs. Chuyita their I support all of them.

Previously, the president of the DIF and the councilor Claudia Iñiguez, together with the head of the Women’s Institute, Maricela Jota, and the director of Social Development, Paola Paniagua Peña, toured each of the stands at the market, finding a whole variety of products, recognizing the effort of each of the exhibitors that were part of the third edition of this event.

