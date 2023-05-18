The Mexican Government Issued Its First Non-Binary Passport

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Mexican government issued its first-ever passport recognizing a non-binary gender today. The recipient, Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo, is a "magistrade" at the Electoral Tribunal of Aguascalientes, making them the first non-binary individual to hold a magistracy position in both Mexico and Latin America. Furthermore, they are among the most highly-rated candidates for a seat at the National Electoral Institute (INE).
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón labeled the passport issuance a "quantum leap," deeming this Wednesday - International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia - a "historic day." He stated . . .
