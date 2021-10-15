The Puerto Vallarta International Fishing Tournament is back

After a year of being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, this year, the International Marlin and Sailfish Fishing Tournament of Puerto Vallarta will be held in its 65th edition.
According to the president of the Puerto Vallarta Fishing Club, Eulogio López Rodríguez, the sporting event will take place from November 10 to 13, for which health protocols have been prepared to avoid contagion among the participants, as well as the attending public.
“We are preparing to provide excellent care, with the health protocols that you and we require to guarantee an excellent tournament,” said López Rodríguez.
“We are also pleased to inform you that we already have the prizes defined for this sixty-fifth international tournament. The first place for Marlin is $300,000 pesos, $200,000 pesos for Pez Vela, $100,000 for Tuna and Dorado”, explained the president of the city’s Fishing Club.
López Rodríguez explained, these will have a registration cost of $35,000 pesos per team of four people, until October 31, 2021, and will rise to $38,000 on November 1.
