The Scorching Reality of Jalisco: An Unprecedented Surge in Forest Fires

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Forest fires in Jalisco state have surged dramatically this year, causing extensive damage to large swathes of land, with the number of incidents rising from 585 to 707 in just a week, from May 4 to May 11. These fires have devastated over 71,062 hectares of forested area, more than twice the size of the entire Forest of La Primavera.

The severity of the situation was highlighted earlier this month, as one of the most aggressive fires led to an atmospheric alert being issued in the municipalities of Chiquilistlán, Zacoalco de Torres . . .