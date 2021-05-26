The Top Five Vacation Rentals in Puerto Vallarta this week

Top five vacation rentals in Puerto Vallarta for this week, May 23, 2021 – May 29, 2021. Puerto Vallarta is an ideal tourist destination to rent a vacation home, weekend home, luxury villa or condo on the beach. Plan your Vacation in Puerto Vallarta, the friendliest place on earth, wherein this charming beach destination you will be able to experience beautiful natural scenes in harmony with the authentic flavor of a typical Mexican town. Make your dreams come true in a Puerto Vallarta Vacation rental.

Beautiful breathtaking views – Beachfront – 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms

Located beachfront in Banderas Bay, Puerto Vallarta. Close to restaurants, grocery stores, Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart, shopping malls, Marina/cruise port, Malecon boardwalk, downtown Puerto Vallarta, minutes from the airport.

Full kitchen, AC, washer/dryer, flat screen tv’s, ample storage, private secure elevator with code access, free parking, fiber optic high speed wi-fi internet, (English/Spanish channels), SmartTV with apps..access to Netflix, etc with your account/login, PlayStation, USB chargers throughout, clean, fully stocked and upgraded luxury condo.

Gated 24 hour security, concierge, oceanfront fitness gym, full-service spa with sauna, free parking, three oceanfront hot tubs, two onsite restaurants ( breakfast and beach bar), 3 swimming pools -500ft infinity edge, poolside cabanas &chaise lounge chairs with umbrellas, beachfront property- exclusive beach area with chairs, umbrellas, and hammocks. Full-service bar.

Breezy Ocean View, 4 Blocks from the Malecon – 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath

Top floor, open air condo with a with a panoramic view of the Bay of Banderas. Enjoy the fresh breezes and sunshine in a beautiful garden setting four blocks off the Malecon. Well established, secure, community, near the gallery zone in the heart of Centro, and a great variety of food, and entertainment choices, including street tacos, fine dining, and gallery hopping. Traditional clay tile floors, and vaulted ceilings flow throughout. Simple, well planned flat with fully equipped kitchen opens to the bay, with views from every room. Enjoy morning coffee and sunset cocktails from your private terrace overlooking the grounds and out to the ocean. Friendly staff and community will make your stay memorable, relaxing, and carefree.

Beachfront/Ocean View Luxury, Molino De Agua – 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath

Welcome to Molino de Agua, the premier residence in the Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta. This brand new condominium complex redefines beachfront luxury in old town Vallarta and is ideally located where Rio Cuale meets Banderas Bay. Years in development, Residences Molino de Agua offers unparalleled beachfront luxury in one of Mexico’s destination hot spots.

OCEAN FACING VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM – Unit 601 occupies the entire 6th floor of Tower 1 at Molino de Agua and is a mere 100 feet from the beach. Tower 1 is the ONLY tower in Molino de Agua with 3 FULL bedrooms/bathrooms, each with sliding glass doors to the ocean view balcony. The full-floor 3BR, 3BA condominium boasts wraparound, unobstructed 270-degree views of Banderas Bay, Old Town Puerto Vallarta, and Los Muertos Beach. With over 3,300 square feet of living space, each room provides panoramic, stunning views of this paradise by the sea. Enjoy your morning coffee on the large, ocean-view balcony while watching migrating whales offshore, or entertain friends for cocktails and dinner over spectacular sunsets before enjoying fireworks from the cruise ships that call on Puerto Vallarta.

Ocean View, Seconds from Blue/Green Chairs – 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

The view of Bandaras Bay from this condo will leave you breathless. This 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is the largest condo in the building and went through major renovations 3 years ago. Literally 1 block down the cobblestone street hill, and you’ve arrived at the Blue Chairs area, where all of the action is. Not only is the proximity to the beach amazing, but you’re less than a 5-minute walk to the center of Old Town, where you’ll find world-class restaurants and the best boutique shopping in town.

This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo has an open-air floor plan, opening up to the bay, giving plenty of space if the maximum of 4 guests decides to share it.

Beautiful & relaxing condo in Conchas Chinas – 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath

Welcome to Casa Linda in Conchas Chinas. Condo Azul is the top unit of 3 separate & unique condos, each with its own style and design. The condo is approximately 1000 square feet with a private patio of approximately 300 square feet. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, with new bedding, new towels, and kitchenware. The major rooms face Northwest and enjoy a view of a greenbelt teeming with wildlife and Banderas Bay. Grab our complimentary Tommy Bahama beach chairs and take a short 5-minute walk to Playa Conchas Chinas or access to the local bus just minutes from Old Town in PV. A large pool, gas BBQ, and lounge chairs await you for relaxation and fun! Plenty of other amenities plus the solitude of Casa Linda will make your Puerto Vallarta experience unforgettable!