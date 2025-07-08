“Those who poison animals can harm humans”: Prosecutor’s Office investigates dog poisonings and stabbings in Campeche

/ By

Campeche

Authorities open two formal files into alleged Campeche dog poisoning and stabbing incidents, with forensic exams and witness testimony underway to bring offenders to justice.

The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes Against Animals, the Environment, and Ecosystems of the State has opened two investigation files into the alleged poisoning and stabbing of dogs in Campeche City this past Sunday. The incidents occurred in the Leovigildo Gómez neighborhood and prompted immediate action by prosecutors to determine the exact causes of death and identify those responsible.

Officials confirmed that both files are now active. Forensic veterinarians will conduct necropsies on the animals to pinpoint whether poisoning or sharp-force trauma was the primary cause. At the same time, prosecutors are collecting witness statements and awaiting the formal filing of complaints. Once the necropsy reports and witness testimonies are complete, the case files will be forwarded to a judge for potential charges.

“These are serious and troubling cases of poisoning and the massacre of dogs and cats registered throughout the state,” said Alexandro Brown Gantús, head of the specialized unit. He warned that anyone capable of intentionally poisoning pets poses a threat to the wider community. “Anyone capable of poisoning little animals is a psychopath who can also harm other human beings,” he added.

Brown Gantús urged residents of Campeche City to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Pet owners who suspect that their animals have been poisoned should call 911 immediately and request that the animal’s body be collected for a proper necropsy. This step is crucial to establishing evidence, advancing the investigation, and ensuring that offenders face justice.

The prosecutor’s office is working closely with local animal control units and veterinary services to streamline the evidence collection process. Forensic examiners will document the presence of toxins, trace any chemical residues, and test tissue samples. These findings will shape the legal strategy and determine the specific charges, which could include violations of state laws protecting animals and ecosystems.

Residents are also encouraged to take preventive measures to protect their pets. Brown Gantús advised pet owners not to let animals roam unsupervised and to always use collars and leashes. He emphasized that keeping eyes on pets and controlling what they ingest can help prevent tragedies. “Supervision and simple safety steps can save your animal’s life,” he said.

Local animal welfare groups have stepped forward to offer support. Volunteers will distribute flyers in the Leovigildo Gómez neighborhood to raise awareness about the risks of poisoning and the importance of early reporting. They are also coordinating with shelters to provide emergency assistance to any animals found in distress.

The opening of these two investigation files marks a significant step in the state’s efforts to combat animal cruelty. Prosecutors have vowed to pursue every lead, and they plan to coordinate with federal wildlife and environmental agencies if evidence suggests a broader pattern of cruelty across Campeche State.

As the investigation unfolds, community members and pet lovers are watching closely. The forensic results and witness statements will play a decisive role in determining what charges, if any, will go before a judge. With forensic examinations now underway and calls for public vigilance, authorities aim to send a clear message: cruelty to animals will not be tolerated in Campeche City.

Authorities open two formal files into alleged Campeche dog poisoning and stabbing incidents, with forensic exams and witness testimony underway to bring . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • puerto vallarta lettersPuerto Vallarta needs a new image to create meaningful reasons for travelers to visit Business leaders at Jalisco Tourism Secretariat forums stressed the need for renewing Puerto Vallarta image and diversifying attractions to appeal to national and international markets. Local business leaders and tourism specialists agreed this week that Puerto Vallarta needs a fresh look and a broader range of attractions to compete at home and abroad. In a…
  • protests3Mexico City Protests: There is a fine line between anti-gentrification and xenophobia The line between anti-gentrification and racism is clear if you choose to see it: genuine activism targets policy and practice, not nationality or ethnicity. I have lived in Mexico for two decades, and I have never witnessed the level of anti-American sentiment that exists today. All of it is tied to the buzzword "gentrification," a…
  • puerto-vallarta-rainfall-hurricane-flossie-july-2025Puerto Vallarta braces for torrential rains as Hurricane Flossie gains strength Puerto Vallarta faces a high risk of flooding as Hurricane Flossie intensifies in the Pacific. Torrential rains and overwhelmed drainage systems pose major challenges for the city. Puerto Vallarta, a city wedged between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is no stranger to dramatic weather shifts—but this summer, the skies are testing the…
  • puerto-vallarta-police-chase-bahia-de-banderasPuerto Vallarta police chase ends in deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas A Puerto Vallarta police chase along Highway 200 ended in a deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas, leaving two people dead. A high-speed chase that began in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and ended in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, left at least two people dead and raised new questions about police engagement and road safety in the…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupSargassum in Quintana Roo Hits 76 Beaches from Cancun to Tulum, Only 24 Clean Beaches Sargassum in Quintana Roo has reached moderate to excessive levels on 76 beaches—including Cancun—as cleanup crews race to protect tourism and coastal ecosystems. A recent survey from the Quintana Roo Sargassum Monitoring Network and the Sargassum Citizen Observatory shows 76 out of 100 beaches on the state’s Caribbean coast now face moderate to excessive seaweed…
  • storm-in-puerto-vallarta-sweeps-vehicles-treesStorm in Puerto Vallarta Sweeps Away Vehicles and Topples Trees A sudden storm in Puerto Vallarta Sunday night swept away vehicles, downed trees and poles, and triggered patrols to clear drains—no injuries or major damage reported. A fast-moving storm struck Puerto Vallarta late Sunday night, dumping heavy rain that swept away vehicles, uprooted trees and downed utility poles across the city. Despite several reported emergencies,…
  • real estate puerto vallartaJalisco is seizing real estate in Puerto Vallarta tied to organized crime Jalisco uses asset forfeiture to fight Puerto Vallarta money laundering by targeting properties linked to cartel funds and pursuing three major court cases. Jalisco authorities have launched a focused campaign to disrupt money laundering in Puerto Vallarta by seizing real estate tied to criminal networks. Using asset forfeiture as a legal tool, the state seeks…
  • clandestine-trash-dumping-puerto-vallartaPuerto Vallarta Removes Trash from Clandestine Dumping Sites The Directorate of Efficient Services cleared clandestine trash dumping sites in Puerto Vallarta across seven neighborhoods, urging residents to report and prevent new piles. In a targeted effort to protect public health and the environment, the Directorate of Efficient Services launched a clean-up operation across multiple neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta this week. Teams from the…
  • couple-walks-lion-on-leash-puerto-vallartaCouple Walks Young Lion on Leash Through Puerto Vallarta Streets Where are the police? A couple was filmed walking a young lion on a leash through Puerto Vallarta, raising safety and legal questions about exotic pets and public risk. A couple caused alarm late Saturday when they led a young lion through the streets of Puerto Vallarta on a thin dog leash. The pair, speaking…
  • crocodile-killed-el-salado-estuaryCrocodile killed in El Salado estuary prompts criminal complaint The crocodile killed in El Salado estuary has led Semadet to file a criminal complaint with the FGR and Profepa, underscoring Mexico’s wildlife protection laws and plans to restart educational workshops. Authorities discovered the mutilated carcass of a roughly two-and-a-half-meter crocodile in the El Salado estuary on Friday, July 4, triggering an immediate legal response.…
Scroll to Top