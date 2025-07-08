“Those who poison animals can harm humans”: Prosecutor’s Office investigates dog poisonings and stabbings in Campeche

Authorities open two formal files into alleged Campeche dog poisoning and stabbing incidents, with forensic exams and witness testimony underway to bring offenders to justice.

The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes Against Animals, the Environment, and Ecosystems of the State has opened two investigation files into the alleged poisoning and stabbing of dogs in Campeche City this past Sunday. The incidents occurred in the Leovigildo Gómez neighborhood and prompted immediate action by prosecutors to determine the exact causes of death and identify those responsible.

Officials confirmed that both files are now active. Forensic veterinarians will conduct necropsies on the animals to pinpoint whether poisoning or sharp-force trauma was the primary cause. At the same time, prosecutors are collecting witness statements and awaiting the formal filing of complaints. Once the necropsy reports and witness testimonies are complete, the case files will be forwarded to a judge for potential charges.

“These are serious and troubling cases of poisoning and the massacre of dogs and cats registered throughout the state,” said Alexandro Brown Gantús, head of the specialized unit. He warned that anyone capable of intentionally poisoning pets poses a threat to the wider community. “Anyone capable of poisoning little animals is a psychopath who can also harm other human beings,” he added.

Brown Gantús urged residents of Campeche City to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Pet owners who suspect that their animals have been poisoned should call 911 immediately and request that the animal’s body be collected for a proper necropsy. This step is crucial to establishing evidence, advancing the investigation, and ensuring that offenders face justice.

The prosecutor’s office is working closely with local animal control units and veterinary services to streamline the evidence collection process. Forensic examiners will document the presence of toxins, trace any chemical residues, and test tissue samples. These findings will shape the legal strategy and determine the specific charges, which could include violations of state laws protecting animals and ecosystems.

Residents are also encouraged to take preventive measures to protect their pets. Brown Gantús advised pet owners not to let animals roam unsupervised and to always use collars and leashes. He emphasized that keeping eyes on pets and controlling what they ingest can help prevent tragedies. “Supervision and simple safety steps can save your animal’s life,” he said.

Local animal welfare groups have stepped forward to offer support. Volunteers will distribute flyers in the Leovigildo Gómez neighborhood to raise awareness about the risks of poisoning and the importance of early reporting. They are also coordinating with shelters to provide emergency assistance to any animals found in distress.

The opening of these two investigation files marks a significant step in the state’s efforts to combat animal cruelty. Prosecutors have vowed to pursue every lead, and they plan to coordinate with federal wildlife and environmental agencies if evidence suggests a broader pattern of cruelty across Campeche State.

As the investigation unfolds, community members and pet lovers are watching closely. The forensic results and witness statements will play a decisive role in determining what charges, if any, will go before a judge. With forensic examinations now underway and calls for public vigilance, authorities aim to send a clear message: cruelty to animals will not be tolerated in Campeche City.