Thousands of dead migrant seabirds wash up on Canada shore, avian flu suspected

TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) – The carcasses of thousands of migrant seabirds have washed up on the shores of eastern Canada this week and preliminary findings showed that the birds died of avian flu.
Since May 2022, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed 13 positive cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the eastern Canadian province of Newfoundland.
Environment and Climate Change Canada is conducting more investigations to confirm that the seabird’s deaths are linked to avian flu, Peter Thomas, wildlife biologist for the center said.
Dead herring gulls, Iceland gulls, common ravens, and American crows are among the most affected by influenza, Thomas added.
According to the Canadian Wildlife Service, the avian influenza virus is contagious and can affect domestic and wild birds throughout the world.
Canadian Wildlife Service is working closely with the provincial government of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative to contain the spread.
The highly pathogenic avian influenza has also been spreading rapidly in Vancouver Island, the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said, infecting birds like great horned owls, bald eagles, great blue herons, ducks and geese, and even crows.
“Every day I receive phone calls saying 10 are dead,” Elizabeth Melnick, of Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center, BC, said.
“Wildlife centers in the country usually choose to save the dying ones as dead ones are picked up by the city,” she said.
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, avian influenza is a respiratory pathogen that causes a high degree of mortality and becomes a serious threat to the poultry industry. It is naturally spread among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species.
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, pet birds can be infected by avian influenza and spread the disease to humans, so wild birds should not be handled when they are sick or dead.
Reporting by Shreya Jain; Editing by Sandra Maler
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Rain leaves damage in Puerto Vallarta; more rain forecasted Intense rain recorded on Tuesday night left numerous damages in various parts of Puerto Vallarta, according to the Civil Protection and Fire Department. Fallen trees in different parts of the city, uncovered sewers, some houses affected by flooding, several short circuits; support to the Regional Hospital due to water leaks, and the overflow of the…
- Fisherman finds leg in Ameca River with evidence of crocodile bites The municipal and judicial authorities of Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, began an investigation into the discovery of mortal remains on the banks of the Ameca River and at the mouth of the Bay. The elements of the municipal police of both Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas were alerted to the body remains lying on…
- Puerto Vallarta police locate missing minor Thanks to the prompt reaction of elements belonging to the Puerto Vallarta Citizen Security Police Station, a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing was located. The minor was traveling aboard a public transport bus when at one point she got off without her father noticing. The adolescent’s father immediately sought the help of the…
- First trucks of avocado exports from Jalisco to the United States hit the road today U.S. consumers will finally get the chance to try avocados from Jalisco after 25 years in which neighboring Michoacan has been the only Mexican state authorized to send the green fruit to the U.S. market. That just may help with prices, which have soared this year to over $2 per fruit amid a dip in…
- Mexican Army arrests 37 alleged members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel Soldiers from the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and elements of the National Guard (GN) arrested 37 alleged members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in the municipality of Hidalgo, Michoacán. The alleged elements of the CJNG were surprised by federal forces this morning when they were sleeping. The uniformed officers seized 35 weapons,…