Three crocodiles relocated from Puerto Vallarta streets after weekend sightings

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

Authorities in Puerto Vallarta relocated three crocodiles over the weekend after they were spotted in urban areas. The Green Patrol acted quickly to prevent incidents.

Authorities in Puerto Vallarta had their hands full this weekend after three separate crocodile sightings in urban areas prompted swift action from local wildlife officers.

The city’s Green Patrol, part of the municipal Ecology Department, responded to each report with urgency to avoid any risk to the public or the reptiles. The first incident occurred in the Marina Vallarta neighborhood, where a nearly one-meter-long crocodile was discovered hiding under a parked pickup truck. Officers arrived at the intersection of Gansos Street and Medina Ascencio Avenue, right next to a bank branch, and safely captured the animal using standard containment protocols.

Shortly after, another crocodile was spotted in front of a well-known hotel on Paseo de la Marina Norte. Officers from unit PV-449 were dispatched to the scene and found the reptile on a public street. As in the previous case, the animal was secured and relocated to a safer habitat outside the urban zone.

The third report came from the area behind the Seapal water reservoir, near the intersection of Paseo de la Industria and Avenida Verde Vallarta. Officers located a larger specimen, measuring approximately 1.5 meters in length. This crocodile was also captured and safely moved by the Green Patrol. It was later tagged with the identification number 1061, part of the city’s ongoing efforts to monitor and track crocodile populations in and around the Banderas Bay area.

The Green Patrol emphasized that crocodile sightings near residential or commercial zones are not uncommon, especially during the rainy season, when swollen rivers and drainage systems give wildlife easier access to populated areas. Officials reminded the public that while crocodiles are generally non-aggressive when left undisturbed, they are wild animals and should never be approached.

Residents are urged to report any sightings or crocodile-related emergencies immediately by calling the city’s Public Safety line at 322 178 89 99. For urgent matters, 911 is available 24 hours a day.

City officials continue to collaborate with environmental experts to maintain a balance between human development and the protection of native species. As urban expansion pushes further into natural habitats, encounters like these highlight the need for public awareness and swift, humane responses to wildlife incidents.

This weekend’s swift and professional actions helped avoid potentially dangerous encounters and ensured the safe relocation of three important members of the region’s delicate ecosystem.

Authorities in Puerto Vallarta relocated three crocodiles over the weekend after they were spotted in urban areas. The Green Patrol acted quickly . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-landslide-hurricane-erickHeavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment. The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • bus-crashes-canal-puerto-vallartaBus crashes into canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood A public transport bus crashed into a drainage canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre area. Authorities responded quickly, and no serious injuries were reported. A public transport bus veered off the road and plunged into a stormwater canal early Thursday morning in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, sparking concern among locals but leaving…
  • heavy-rain-flooding-landslides-puerto-vallartaTrash-Choked Drains Make Puerto Vallarta Flooding Worse During Heavy Rain Overflowing storm drains clogged with garbage are fueling flooding in Puerto Vallarta, officials warn, as rains bring chaos to multiple neighborhoods. As heavy rain swept across Puerto Vallarta Thursday night and into Friday morning, flooding was widespread—but officials say much of the chaos was avoidable. The city’s stormwater drains, overwhelmed not just by rainfall but…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
Scroll to Top