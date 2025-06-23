Three crocodiles relocated from Puerto Vallarta streets after weekend sightings

Authorities in Puerto Vallarta relocated three crocodiles over the weekend after they were spotted in urban areas. The Green Patrol acted quickly to prevent incidents.

Authorities in Puerto Vallarta had their hands full this weekend after three separate crocodile sightings in urban areas prompted swift action from local wildlife officers.

The city’s Green Patrol, part of the municipal Ecology Department, responded to each report with urgency to avoid any risk to the public or the reptiles. The first incident occurred in the Marina Vallarta neighborhood, where a nearly one-meter-long crocodile was discovered hiding under a parked pickup truck. Officers arrived at the intersection of Gansos Street and Medina Ascencio Avenue, right next to a bank branch, and safely captured the animal using standard containment protocols.

Shortly after, another crocodile was spotted in front of a well-known hotel on Paseo de la Marina Norte. Officers from unit PV-449 were dispatched to the scene and found the reptile on a public street. As in the previous case, the animal was secured and relocated to a safer habitat outside the urban zone.

The third report came from the area behind the Seapal water reservoir, near the intersection of Paseo de la Industria and Avenida Verde Vallarta. Officers located a larger specimen, measuring approximately 1.5 meters in length. This crocodile was also captured and safely moved by the Green Patrol. It was later tagged with the identification number 1061, part of the city’s ongoing efforts to monitor and track crocodile populations in and around the Banderas Bay area.

The Green Patrol emphasized that crocodile sightings near residential or commercial zones are not uncommon, especially during the rainy season, when swollen rivers and drainage systems give wildlife easier access to populated areas. Officials reminded the public that while crocodiles are generally non-aggressive when left undisturbed, they are wild animals and should never be approached.

Residents are urged to report any sightings or crocodile-related emergencies immediately by calling the city’s Public Safety line at 322 178 89 99. For urgent matters, 911 is available 24 hours a day.

City officials continue to collaborate with environmental experts to maintain a balance between human development and the protection of native species. As urban expansion pushes further into natural habitats, encounters like these highlight the need for public awareness and swift, humane responses to wildlife incidents.

This weekend’s swift and professional actions helped avoid potentially dangerous encounters and ensured the safe relocation of three important members of the region’s delicate ecosystem.