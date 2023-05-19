Thriving as an Expat in Puerto Vallarta (Or anywhere in Mexico) – My Practical Tips and Lessons Learned

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Moving to a foreign country can be a transformative experience, and Mexico has been my chosen home since 2010. As an expat, I have faced various challenges that are often shared by individuals living abroad. While my personal circumstances have shaped my journey in Mexico, there are valuable lessons I've learned that can apply to many expatriates worldwide. In this article, I will share my insights and experiences to help others navigate the expat life in Mexico.