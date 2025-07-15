Tijuana bars closure targets minors in nightlife crackdown

Tijuana, alcohol regulations, nightlife, minors, bar inspections, city council, public safety

Tijuana bars closure initiative shuts down 60 venues and issues 100,000‑peso fines on average to keep minors out of nightclubs and protect teens.

Tijuana’s City Council is stepping up efforts to keep underage patrons out of its nightlife scene. Through a permanent surveillance plan carried out by the Inspection and Verification Directorate, officials have closed 60 bars and nightclubs for allowing minors to enter. Each establishment faces fines . . .

