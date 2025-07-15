Todos Santos Mango Festival and Patron Saint Festivities Celebrate Tradition

Join Todos Santos for the Mango Festival and Patron Saint Festivities 2025, honoring Professor Verónica Carlos Martínez with free fishing tournaments, gastronomic fairs, and cultural events. Todos Santos, Mango Festival, Patron Saint Festivities, San Ignacio, Baja California Sur, Festival 2025 Todos Santos is gearing up for the 17th edition of its annual Mango Festival and Patron Saint…

Join Todos Santos for the Mango Festival and Patron Saint Festivities 2025, honoring Professor Verónica Carlos Martínez with free fishing tournaments, gastronomic fairs, and cultural events.

Todos Santos, Mango Festival, Patron Saint Festivities, San Ignacio, Baja California Sur, Festival 2025

Todos Santos is gearing up for the 17th edition of its annual Mango Festival and Patron Saint Festivities in the San Ignacio neighborhood, blending culinary delights, live music, sports competitions, and deep-rooted traditions. This free event honors the late Professor Verónica Elizabeth Carlos Martínez, whose commitment to education and community life continues to inspire residents and visitors alike.

Mango Festival and Patron Saint Festivities Bring Community Together

The celebration kicks off on Sunday, July 20, with the Mango Shore Fishing Tournament at La Bocana Beach in Las Tunas. Anglers will register at 11:00 a.m., and the tournament begins promptly at 2:00 p.m. Lines close at 6:00 p.m., followed by an award ceremony that sets the festive mood for the week ahead.

A week later, on Saturday, July 27, the Francisco I. Madero esplanade transforms into a gastronomic paradise for the 17th Mango Gastronomic Festival. From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., local chefs and home cooks will showcase inventive mango-based dishes, desserts, and beverages. The opening ceremony kicks off at noon, with live performances starting at 1:00 p.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon.

Patron Saint Festivities in San Ignacio Neighborhood

From August 1 to 3, the heart of the San Ignacio neighborhood hosts the Patron Saint Festivities and Mango Fair. Activities include:

August 1: 7:00 p.m. art festival, 8:00 p.m. coronation of the queen, and 9:00 p.m. folk dance in Melitón Albáñez Park.

7:00 p.m. art festival, 8:00 p.m. coronation of the queen, and 9:00 p.m. folk dance in Melitón Albáñez Park. August 2: 7:00 p.m. artistic performances followed by a traditional folk dance at 8:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. artistic performances followed by a traditional folk dance at 8:00 p.m. August 3: 7:00 p.m. art festival, a closing ceremony, and a grand folk dance at 8:30 p.m. under the stars.

All festivities are organized by the State Government of Baja California Sur with support from the La Paz City Council, the Ministry of Public Education, the South Californian Institute of Culture, CANIRAC, the Bésame Mucho bazaar, Radio Cabo 1000, and other local sponsors dedicated to preserving regional customs and boosting economic growth.

A Tribute to Professor Verónica Carlos Martínez

This year’s festival is dedicated to Professor Verónica Elizabeth Carlos Martínez, who passed away on October 22, 2024. A beloved teacher in Todos Santos, she was known for her passion for education and her active role in community projects. Her husband, Alfredo Cota, chairs the organizing committee and led the decision to honor her legacy with this tribute.

“Verónica’s spirit lives on in every mango dish, every song, and every dance step we share during these festivities,” said Cota. “This dedication is our way of saying thank you for a lifetime of dedication.”

All activities are free and open to the public. Visitors can explore mango tastings, art exhibits, fishing challenges, and cultural performances while enjoying the warm hospitality of Todos Santos. For the full program and any updates, head to the official Baja California Sur culture website.

Whether you’re a foodie eager to try mango-infused creations, a sport enthusiast aiming for the fishing trophy, or a culture buff ready for folk dances, the 17th Mango Festival and Patron Saint Festivities promise a rich blend of flavors, sounds, and traditions that capture the soul of this magical town.