Tour Boat Sinks Near Arcos de Mismaloya in Puerto Vallarta, No Fatalities Reported (Video)

November 23, 2023

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - In what could have escalated into a tragic incident, a tourist boat tour in Puerto Vallarta turned perilous as the vessel began to sink near the iconic Arcos de Mismaloya in Banderas Bay. The event unfolded on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 22, creating a tense scene in the popular tourist destination.

The boat, identified as the yacht Catalina, was carrying more than a dozen people, including crew members, when it encountered mechanical failure. According to initial reports, the yacht's bilge pumps failed, leading to water flooding onto the deck and causing the . . .

