Tourism businesses ask for Emergency Security Plan in Mexico’s tourist destinations

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – .Following the recent shootings in Cancun and Acapulco that resulted in deaths and injuries, the National Tourism Business Council (CNET) has called upon the authorities to create a security plan for the country’s tourist destinations.
The group of tourism businessmen issued a petition, stating that violence and insecurity should not be allowed to persist in the country and its tourist destinations.
The CNET urged the government and competent authorities to take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such events and ensure personal, social, and patrimonial security for the local population, as well as national and international tourists.
The organization warned that the repetition of such violent acts would adversely impact the reputation of Mexico’s tourist destinations and hinder the recovery of lost markets.
While the Ministry of National Defense had recently deployed over 8,500 security personnel across airports, highways, and some tourist spots in the country, the shootings in Cancun and Acapulco still occurred, leading the CNET to demand an Emergency Security Plan.
The CNET called for immediate planning of various actions and measures to tackle insecurity, including the allocation of extraordinary federal budgetary resources.
The business organization stressed that the current resources have not been adequate in reducing insecurity indexes. The CNET reiterated its willingness to collaborate with the authorities in addressing the security situation in the country’s tourist destinations.
The recent events have impacted the image of Mexico’s tourist destinations, such as Quintana Roo and Guerrero, which are also significant investment destinations generating thousands of jobs for Mexicans.
The CNET hopes for a comprehensive Emergency Security Plan to be designed and implemented in the country’s tourist destinations to restore certainty, security, and reliability, nationally and internationally.
The Ministry of National Defense’s deployment from April 1 to 16 also covers Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco; Mazatlan, Sinaloa; Tulum, Quintana Roo; and Veracruz.
