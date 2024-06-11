Tourism Guides Monopolize Puerto Vallarta, Leaving Local Merchants in the Lurch

Puerto Vallarta Has Elected a New Mayor From the Green Ecologist Party, Luis Munguía

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — In an unprecedented event in Mexico's political history, the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) has secured governance of one of the nation's most significant tourist destinations. Luis Munguía, the mayor-elect of Puerto Vallarta, will lead a new chapter for the city. The success of Munguía and the Green Party in…