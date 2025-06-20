Trash-Choked Drains Make Puerto Vallarta Flooding Worse During Heavy Rain

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

Overflowing storm drains clogged with garbage are fueling flooding in Puerto Vallarta, officials warn, as rains bring chaos to multiple neighborhoods.

As heavy rain swept across Puerto Vallarta Thursday night and into Friday morning, flooding was widespread—but officials say much of the chaos was avoidable. The city’s stormwater drains, overwhelmed not just by rainfall but by garbage tossed into the streets, failed to keep up with the deluge.

Misael López Muro, director of Civil Protection and Firefighters in Vallarta, said littering is turning rainstorms into emergencies. “The damage we’re seeing is largely due to flooding caused by storm drains that are completely blocked with trash,” he explained Friday morning. “This definitely affects us a lot.”

Among the hardest-hit areas were the Portales neighborhood, Las Juntas district, and the stretch of Francisco Medina Ascencio Avenue near IMSS Clinic 42. In Portales, two vehicles were left underwater, and city workers labored through the night using drainage pumps to control the situation. While the material damage in that zone was “very minimal,” López Muro said the burden on emergency crews is growing with every storm.

Elsewhere, landslides were reported in the Palo Ancho area, where teams are already working on stabilization and cleanup. Fallen trees were also reported across the city, further complicating efforts.

But city officials say the core of the problem isn’t just nature—it’s negligence. Overflowing trash bins, littered streets, and residents putting out garbage at inappropriate times are blocking the very systems meant to protect neighborhoods from flooding.

“We’re asking the public to help us by not taking out their trash unless it’s collection time,” López Muro said. “Even small pieces of litter can block drainage grates and lead to serious flooding.”

He emphasized that the problem is particularly severe in and around the city center, where older infrastructure is already under stress. The combination of torrential rain and blocked storm drains creates flash flooding that can damage property and risk lives.

With more rain expected throughout the weekend, Civil Protection is urging residents to be cautious, avoid flooded roads, and take simple steps to prevent trash from reaching stormwater systems.

“We can’t control the weather,” López Muro said, “but we can control our habits. If people stop treating the streets like trash cans, we’ll have fewer emergencies during storms.”

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and are asking residents to report clogged drains or new flooding incidents immediately. Updates will be shared through official channels.

