Tropical Storm Barbara forms in Pacific, second named storm for hurricane season 2025

NOAA reports Tropical Storm Barbara formed off southwestern Mexico, bringing tropical storm warnings and rough surf as part of Pacific hurricane season 2025.

NOAA confirmed early on June 8 that Tropical Storm Barbara has formed off the coast of southwestern Mexico, marking the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season 2025. The agency issued its first public advisory at 3:00 AM CST, reporting Barbara’s center at 15.2° N and 102.4° W, roughly 200 miles southwest of Manzanillo.

Forecasters say Barbara is moving west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1001 mb. Those wind speeds place Barbara firmly in the tropical storm category, and they are expected to hold steady over the next 24 hours as the system tracks over warm Pacific waters.

Marine warnings are already in effect across much of the Eastern Pacific as Barbara churns westward. NOAA cautions mariners to steer clear of rough seas and high swells generated by the storm. Coastal interests from Colima to Oaxaca should watch for hazardous surf and potential rip currents.

Barbara follows Tropical Storm Alvin, which formed on May 28 and remained over open water without making landfall. Alvin marked the season’s official start and set the tone for what NOAA’s outlook predicts will be a quieter-than-average season. The agency’s May 22 outlook called for 12–18 named storms in the Eastern Pacific, with only 5–10 becoming hurricanes—a range slightly below the 1991–2020 seasonal average of 15 storms and 8 hurricanes.

At this stage, Barbara poses little threat of a direct hit on Mexico’s coast, but its outer bands could deliver heavy rain and gusty winds to shoreline communities later this week. Residents should secure loose outdoor items and stay ready to heed any local watches or warnings. NOAA reminds everyone to have an emergency plan and supplies on hand in case conditions deteriorate.

As Barbara continues its west-northwest track, NOAA will issue regular updates and forecast discussions throughout the day. Mariners and coastal residents can follow the latest advisories on the National Hurricane Center’s website and social channels. Stay tuned for further developments as Barbara joins the list of storms shaping the Pacific hurricane season 2025.

